Barker Faces One over the Minimum; Long Goes the Distance in Double Header Sweep over Windy City

July 2, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

PATERSON NJ - The New Jersey Jackals (16-28) swept tonight's doubleheader against the Windy City Thunderbolts (15-32). New Jersey won game one 4-3 and won the second game 5-1.

In the opener, the Thunderbolts jumped on the board in the first inning with a solo home run off the bat of Michael Sandle to make it 1-0.

The Jackals responded by plating three in the bottom half of the inning. With Ryan Ford aboard, Jake DeLeo hit a home run of his own to give New Jersey a 2-1 lead. They tacked on one more when Miguel Gomez hit an RBI single, scoring Arbert Cipion to make it 3-1.

In the second, the Jackals added on another, with the bases loaded, Jimmy Costin scored on a passed ball, increasing the lead to 4-1.

The Thunderbolts cut into the lead in the seventh, with a solo home run from Daryl Ruiz to cut the deficit to 4-2. With a runner on third, James Dunlap hit an RBI single to inch closer, 4-3. The next hitter, Zane Beadle struck out to end the contest.

Jackals starter, Jalon Long (W, 4-3) threw a complete game, throwing seven innings, giving up three runs on four hits and one walk. He struck out nine.

Greg Duncan (L, 2-5) got the start and went the distance for the Thunderbolts. He threw six innings, giving up four runs on four hits and three walks, while striking out eight.

In game two, the Jackals got on the board in the second when Gomez hit a double to drive in Cipion and Trevor Sheehan to make it 2-0. Gomez scored a few hitters later on a wild pitch making it 3-0.

In the third, the Jackals added another when Bryson Parks scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-0.

In the fourth, New Jersey added another. With Cipion on base after a triple, Sheehan hit a double to drive him in expanding the lead, 5-0.

Oscar Serratos got Windy City on the board in the fifth, with a solo home run cutting the deficit to 5-1.

Alex Barker (W, 4-4) got the start for New Jersey, going the distance while facing one over the minimum. He tossed seven innings, giving up one run on one hit. He struck out four.

For Windy City, Aaron Evers (L, 3-3) got the start, lasting six innings, giving up five runs on seven hits and one walk; he struck out six.

The Jackals are back in action tomorrow night as they look to sweep the series against Windy City. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM E.T.







