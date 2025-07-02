Spain Goes Eight Strong in Series Clincher over Joliet

July 2, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (23-21) pitched and powered their way to a convincing 7-2 win over the Joliet Slammers (24-23) on Wednesday night. With the win, the Crushers jumped the Slammers for the second Wild Card spot in the Midwest Conference.

CF Dario Gomez came home on a wild pitch from Slammers starter LHP Gunnar Kines to open the scoring in the home half of the 1st. Then 1B Scout Knotts missed a home run by a foot, but it hit hard off the wall for a double, bringing in C Alfredo Gonzalez for the second Crushers run. Knotts scored on an RBI single by C Derek Vegas, and just like Tuesday night, Lake Erie had a three-run opening frame.

Dario Gomez kept a run off the board in the top of the 3rd with a headlong diving catch, and Joliet remained shut out in the series through 12 innings.

The Slammers finally put across a run in the 4th on an RBI double by 1B Jose Contreras, but RHP Dylan Spain was unfazed. More on that in a bit.

2B Davie Morgan got the run right back with a solo blast to lead off the bottom of the 4th, his fourth of the year. Despite falling behind 0-2, Morgan battled back and got one into the jet stream at Crushers Stadium to push the Lake Erie lead back to three (4-1).

The Crushers got a two-out run from RF Jordan Harrison-Dudley on a throwing error in the 6th. Then in the 7th, LF Burle Dixon hit a fly ball to the warning track that was snagged by Joliet CF Chris Davis. On the play Scout Knotts rumbled all the way from second base to come in to score.

No need to be Billy Hamilton when you're Scout Knotts. Scoring from second base on a sacrifice fly happens only about once a year in the MLB, and Jared Lemieux gave Knotts the windmill to make it happen on a beautiful Wednesday night in Avon.

In the top of the 8th, the Slammers got a two-out RBI by RF Blake Berry, the first run against Spain since the 4th. Despite the late run, Dylan Spain had a career night. Pitching into the 8th inning for the first time in his professional career and giving up just two runs (one unearned) on six hits, the Hawaii native put the Crushers in perfect position to take the series from Joliet.

Jaidan Quinn pinch hit in the 8th and blasted his second homer as a Crusher to extend the Lake Erie lead, 7-2. RHP Leonardo Rodriguez got the final three outs of the ballgame as Lake Erie put together back-to-back wins for the first time since June 13th.

Dylan Spain (3-2) got the win in the second straight masterpiece by a Lake Erie starter. Joliet's Gunnar Kines (3-3) went five innings and gave up five runs in a losing effort.

The Crushers will play for the sweep tomorrow, July 3rd on a special night at Crushers Stadium. First pitch is at 7:05pm ET, and it's Red, White, and Boom! Night at the ballpark. Bring your patriotic spirit as we celebrate America with a 20-minute postgame fireworks show to start your Independence Day weekend early! Get tickets online at lakeeriecrushers.com !

Can't join us at the ballpark? You can stream Crushers games home and away in 2025 on the brand new Frontier League streaming partner, HomeTeam Network or watch live on local television on Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN) in the Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati markets!







Frontier League Stories from July 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.