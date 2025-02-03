Otters Unveil 2025 Promotional Night Schedule

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters are excited to unveil the promotional night schedule for the 30th season of Otters baseball, featuring reimagined returning and brand-new promotions for the 2025 season.

Headlining the returning promotions are some fan favorites like Margaritaville Night (May 15), Salute to the Negro Leagues Night (June 19), Jurassic Ballpark (June 28), Star Wars (August 23) and many more.

2025 brings many new promotions to Bosse Field, including Date Night at the Ballpark (June 8), Otters Era Night (June 13), Evansville Sports History Night (June 18), Otters of Oz Night (August 6) and more.

Eight nights will feature player-worn jersey auctions this year. The Otters are continuing the use of DASH auctions this year, where fans can bid on these jerseys online throughout the game. Popular jersey auction nights like Jurassic Ballpark, Star Wars and Beerseys return in 2025 while jersey auctions will also be featured on new promotions like Flag Day and Christmas in July.

Full promotion schedule is available here. Details on each night will be revealed as promotion nights approach. All promotions and dates are subject to change.

The Evansville Otters are excited to welcome fans back to Bosse Field in 2025 for the 30th season of Otters baseball! Season ticket and group ticket packages are on sale now. Call (812) 435-8686 for more information. Individual game tickets will go on sale in the coming months.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

