Wild Things Sign Tyler Young, Utility from Lehigh University

February 3, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

WASHINGTON, Pa. - Tyler Young, a four-year standout at Lehigh University, has signed his first professional contract by inking a deal with the Wild Things, the team announced today. Young is primarily a shortstop, but has spent some time at second, third and in the outfield as well.

This past season was Young's best at Lehigh, as he picked up preseason All-Patriot League honors and cashed in with a First-Team All-Patriot League selection at the end of the season. He played in and started all 48 games for the Mountain Hawks and slashed .307/.371/.413 with 14 doubles, a triple, a homer and 29 RBI. He also swiped 13 bags and scored 24 times. His 55-hit season included 16 multi-hit games with four occasions of having three or more hits in a single game.

In four seasons, Young played in 181 games and posted a career slash line of .300/.379/.380 with 35 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 94 RBI. He walked a total of 70 times and stole 28 bases in 37 tries while he scored 108 runs. He played in four different summer collegiate leagues, most recently making a stop in the Coastal Plains League in 2024 with the Florence Flamingos.

A native of Doylestown, Young played at Central Bucks East and was a three-year starter at shortstop. He was a Carpenter Cup selection in his sophomore and junior seasons and was named a Preseason Perfect Game All-American in the Atlantic Region prior to the 2020 season. A two-time captain, Young hit .330 with a .415 on-base percentage during his junior season and named All-SOL for his performance. He was also a three-year letterwinner in basketball, named captain and an All-League selection his senior year.

