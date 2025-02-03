Mississippi Mud Monsters Sign Mississippi Native Davis Bradshaw

February 3, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters continue to build a talented roster for their inaugural season in the Frontier League, an MLB Partner League, with the signing of outfielder Davis Bradshaw. The move marks a homecoming for Bradshaw, a Florence, Mississippi, native, who starred at McLaurin High School, located just minutes from Trustmark Park.

Bradshaw, 26, brings a proven ability to hit for average, having compiled a .303 batting average over six seasons in the Miami Marlins' organization. A 14th-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, he quickly established himself as a high-contact, speed-driven player, reaching the Triple-A level in 2024 with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

At McLaurin High, Bradshaw put up historic numbers, batting an eye-popping .756 as a senior in 2017, one of the highest single-season averages in state history. He continued his hot hitting at Meridian Community College, posting a .442 average before being drafted by Miami. Over the course of his professional career, he also showcased his speed on the basepaths, swiping 55 bases in the minor leagues.

Bradshaw joins a growing list of players set to take the field when the Mud Monsters make their highly anticipated debut on May 8 at Trustmark Park.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from February 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.