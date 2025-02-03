Three Arms Return to Crushers Pitching Staff for 2025

February 3, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers are excited to announce that three more arms from the 2024 pitching staff will be returning for the 2025 season: LHP Darrien Ragins, RHP Anthony Escobar, and RHP Leonardo Rodriguez.

Darrien Ragins has been a staple of the Lake Erie pitching staff since 2023, and he's back for another go in 2025. Last season he posted a 3.78 ERA in 16 starts, going 7-3. His energy and intensity bring a huge spark to the roster, and off the field, his character and personality make him a fan favorite for the Crusher faithful. Ragins will be returning to the states after playing in Australia this winter.

Anthony Escobar was one of the best arms in the Frontier League last year. He was a Frontier League All-Star, but even his 2.43 ERA (4th best in league) in 111 innings managed to fly under the radar. Escobar was the model of consistency for the Lake Erie staff, as he was nearly a lock for a quality start (six innings pitched with three or less runs given up) against any lineup the other dugout threw at him. Escobar began 2024 as the fourth starter, but it's reasonable to believe he'll be a top rotational arm for the Crushers in 2025.

Leonardo Rodriguez began 2024 as a starting pitcher before converting into a long reliever role out of the bullpen. The 6'7" righty was excellent at eating quality innings to help when the bullpen was depleted. Rodriguez posted a 3.71 ERA in 53 1/3 innings and retired a stellar 59 batters via the strikeout. He provides flexibility for the Lake Erie pitching staff with the ability to be stretched out as a starter or being able to throw multiple innings in the back end of games.

The Crushers will kick off the 2025 season on the road on May 8 against the New York Boulders before returning to Crushers Stadium for the home opener on Tuesday, May 13, against the Florence Y'alls.

Single-game ticket on-sale dates and the full promotional calendar will be released before the season begins.

