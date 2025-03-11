Boulders Add Three More Newbies for '25

Rockland County, NY - With opening night now inside of two months away, the New York Boulders' roster is rounding into shape. The team announced today it's agreed to contracts with three (3) Frontier League rookies for the upcoming season.

First baseman Braydon Dolbashian was named to the All-Northeast Conference first team in 2024 with Merrimack College. He led the NEC in slugging percentage and OPS (on-base + slugging percentage) while finishing second in the league with 18 HR's. The 23-year-old played 142 games over his final three seasons for the Warriors, starting 139 of them.

Scott Harper and Nolan LaMere are both right handed relief pitchers who should give the Boulders an interesting 1-2 punch out of the bullpen. The 23-year-old Harper is a power-pitching sidearmer who spent his last two collegiate seasons at Southern Illinois University, racking up 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings for the Salukis in 2024.

LaMere is a 25-year-old sinkerball specialist who, in his senior season at George Mason University, went 3-0 with a save in 25 appearances out of the Patriots' bullpen, striking out 37 in 34 innings. He spent 2023 in the American Association with Chicago and Winnipeg before pitching last year for Fargo-Moorhead of the AA and Great Falls in the Pioneer League.

The Boulders open their 2025 regular season on Thursday, May 8th, with a 7pm start at Clover Stadium against the visiting Lake Erie Crushers.

