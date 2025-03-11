Mississippi Mud Monsters and Trustmark Agree to Naming Rights Deal

March 11, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters and Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQGS:TRMK) today have announced that they have reached agreement on an exclusive naming rights partnership that brands the home of the Mud Monsters as Trustmark Park.

The agreement includes official stadium naming rights, other partnership benefits, and a continued commitment to professional baseball in Central Mississippi. Trustmark has held the naming rights to Trustmark Park since it opened in 2005.

Trustmark is a premier provider of financial services that was founded in 1889 in Jackson, Mississippi. Today, Trustmark proudly serves customers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas in over 170 locations, along with a vast network of ATMs and ITMs throughout the Southeast.

"We are thrilled that the stadium will continue as Trustmark Park with the commitment from Trustmark for the naming rights!" said Mud Monsters Owner & CEO Joeseph Eng. "Trustmark is a cornerstone of the Mississippi business landscape, and their commitment ensures we can fully develop our vision as the premier entertainment destination in the Southeast."

The partnership strengthens both organizations' shared vision and commitment to Central Mississippi and the more than 2.9 million residents of the Magnolia State.

"Trustmark's 135-year legacy is one of supporting the communities we serve, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to build further on that legacy with Trustmark Park through our partnership with the Mud Monsters," said Duane Dewey, Trustmark CEO. "We share the vision that Trustmark Park will have an even greater impact on our home market as the place where families, individuals and organizations come together as one community to enjoy a variety of fun and entertainment together throughout the year. We can't wait for Opening Night and look forward to a great season of baseball!"

