Crushers Youth Baseball Camp Dates Released for Summer 2025

March 11, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Avon, OH - March 11, 2025 - The Lake Erie Crushers are excited to announce the dates and details for this year's Crushers Youth Baseball Camps that give opportunities for local kids in Lorain county to receive baseball instruction from Crushers players.

The camp dates are as follows:

June 7th - 9:00am to 1:00pm**

June 26th - 28th - 8:00am to 12:00pm

July 1st - 3rd - 8:00am to 12:00pm

July 19th - 9:00am to 1:00pm**

August 6th - 8th - 8:00am to 12:00pm

** - denotes a single-day clinic

Pricing for each three-day camp is $225 per camper with opportunities to receive discounts.

Five (5) campers from the same Little League team can be registered at $200 per camper and additional campers within the same family can receive a family rate for $15 off each additional child.

An early bird special will run through the end of April, so make sure your kids are registered early! Campers registered before May 1st will be $200, and five (5) campers from the same Little League team registered early will be $175 per camper.

The single-day clinics denoted above on June 7th and July 19th are a flat rate price at $120 per camper.

Upon registration, the camper's name and shirt size must be given.

All campers will receive a Lake Erie Crushers camp shirt, Chick-Fil-A gift card, a Free Crushers Ticket with Parent's Additional Discount, and a Certificate of Completion to show all their friends.

Crushers Youth Baseball camps are a wonderful place for kids to improve their baseball skills, meet new friends, and enjoy a fantastic baseball experience all while making memories at Crushers Stadium.

Hurry and register your child or Little League team today at www.lakeeriecrushers.com/crushers-baseball-camps.

For questions on the Crushers Youth Baseball Camps, call 440-934-3636 or email us at tickets@lakeeriecrushers.com.

The Crushers will kick off the 2025 season on the road on May 8 against the New York Boulders before returning to Crushers Stadium for the home opener on Tuesday, May 13, against the Florence Y'alls.

Flexible 2025 Crushers ticket memberships are now on sale, giving fans the best experience on their terms and schedule. Plans start at $40 and include a priority selection of games, no ticket service fees, and the option of subscription-based payment plans. Fans can view more information at www.LakeErieCrushers.com.

Whether it's a birthday celebration, youth sports night, corporate event, or family reunion, group outings with the Crushers offer great fan experiences and benefits, including reserved seating and special perks. Visit www.LakeErieCrushers.com/groups or call (440) 934-3636 for more information.

Single-game ticket on-sale dates and the full promotional calendar will be released before the season begins.

