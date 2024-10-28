Frontier League, Ottawa Titans Announce 2025 Schedule

Ottawa, ON - The Frontier League, a Major League Baseball partner league, and the Ottawa Titans have announced the 2025 regular season schedule.

The club is set to begin the campaign on the road for the third time in four seasons - starting on Friday, May 9, at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, North Carolina, against the expansion Down East Bird Dawgs.

After opening weekend in Kinston, the Titans will continue their season-opening nine-game road trip with their lone regular-season visits to Midwest Conference ballparks - making stops in Washington and Lake Erie.

The Titans will return to the nation's capital for their Home Opener on Tuesday, May 20, to take on the New Jersey Jackals. It is all part of the opening six-game homestand of the season, as the New York Boulders will then pay a visit for the first home set over a weekend in 2025.

Starting in the 2025 regular season, the Frontier League has shifted to two divisions per conference. Under this new format, the Titans will play out of the North Division of the re-branded Atlantic Conference alongside New England, Québec, Tri-City, and Trois-Rivičres. The newly formed East Division of the Atlantic Conference will consist of Down East, New Jersey, New York, and Sussex County.

The re-branded Midwest Conference will see Evansville, Florence, Lake Erie, and Washington align the Central Division - while Gateway, Joliet, Mississippi, Schaumburg, and Windy City form the West Division.

Of the 84 contests within the conference, the Titans will play all teams 12 times except Down East, New Jersey, and Sussex County - whom they will see six and nine times respectively.

As for their fellow Canadian rivals, the Titans will play six at home and six on the road against Québec and Trois-Rivičres.

Once again, the league's schedule format is six games out of conference on the road and six at home. Evansville will visit for the first time since 2022 from July 25-27 and then Florence from August 12-14 for the six games at home against the Midwest.

The stretch at home between August 5 and August 14 for nine games is the longest homestand of the year and includes visits from Trois-Rivičres, Québec, and Florence.

The 96-game 2025 calendar will conclude on Sunday, August 31, at home as the Titans face the Tri-City ValleyCats.

Starting in 2025, eight teams (by winning percentage) will qualify for the postseason; four from the Atlantic Conference and four from the Midwest Conference.

It will be formed by the four division winners (by winning percentage) and then two wild card spots per conference (by winning percentage) regardless of division.

A best-of-three Division Series will be followed by a best-of-five Conference Championship Series - between each division winner to determine the participants in the best-of-five League Championship Series, which will see the Midwest Conference have home-field advantage. As of last season, home-field advantage in the League Championship Series alternates between conferences each season.

Fans can expect the postseason to begin as early as Wednesday, September 3.

Standard game times at home are 6:30 p.m. (Tuesday - Thursday), 7:00 p.m. (Friday, new for 2025), 6:00 p.m. (Saturday), and 1:00 p.m. (Sunday).

Exceptions for home games include Wednesday, May 21, and Thursday, June 5 at 11:00 a.m.

All game times for road games are to be announced later.

The promotional schedule is also in the works and will be announced in the coming months.

2025 Ottawa Titans Schedule Breakdown:

Total games: 96

Home games: 48

Road games: 48

Home Games by Day of the Week:

Tuesday: 7

Wednesday: 7

Thursday: 7

Friday: 9

Saturday: 9

Sunday: 9

Total vs. Midwest Conference: 12

Evansville Otters: 3

Florence Y'alls: 3

Gateway Grizzlies: 0

Joliet Slammers: 0

Mississippi Mud Monsters: 0

Schaumburg Boomers: 0

Lake Erie Crushers: 3

Washington Wild Things: 3

Windy City ThunderBolts: 0

Total vs. Atlantic Conference: 84

Down East Bird Dawgs: 6

New England: 12

New Jersey Jackals: 9

New York Boulders: 12

Québec Capitales: 12

Sussex County Miners: 9

Tri-City ValleyCats: 12

Trois-Rivičres Aigles: 12

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2025 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and Nine-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

