Ottawa Titans Announce 2025 Promotional Schedule

March 24, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans have announced their 2025 promotional schedule. The team has plenty of fun in store with entertaining theme nights, giveaways (while supplies last), charitable endeavors, and programs that appeal to all.

2025 single-game tickets will go on sale Monday, April 7th at 10 a.m. and start from as low as $13. Group outings start at $11 a seat as well with upgrades available for pre-game picnics, The Ballpark Gallery, Suites, and other add-ons.

Standard game times at home are 6:30 p.m. (Tuesday - Thursday), 7:00 p.m. (Friday, new for 2025), 6:00 p.m. (Saturday), and 1:00 p.m. (Sunday).

Exceptions for home games include Wednesday, May 21, and Thursday, June 5 at 11:00 a.m.

"Another season of Ottawa Titans baseball is on the horizon, and we could not be more excited for what we have in store for fans this summer," said Ottawa Titans General Manager, Martin Boyce. "Our entire front office staff recognizes the importance of serving our great fans by offering unforgettable experiences at the ballpark, and we believe the promotional schedule we have put together for the season reflects that purpose. We remain committed to being the affordable family-friendly experience that brings Ottawa-Gatineau together."

Notable dates, including nine post-game fireworks shows, include but are not limited to:

Tuesday, May 20th - Home Opener, Fireworks Show, Replica Jersey Giveaway (first 3,500 fans) presented by TSN 1200

Wednesday, May 21st - School Day (Math)

Friday, May 24th - Bark in the Park presented by Stray Dog Brewing Company

Sunday, May 25th - Bluey at the Ballpark

Thursday, June 5th - School Day (Environment)

Friday, June 6th - Fireworks Show

Saturday, June 7th - Pride Night presented by KiSS 105.3

Sunday, June 8th - Cappy's Birthday

Friday, June 13th - Friday the 13th, Fireworks Show, Theme Jersey

Sunday, June 15th - Father's Day presented by Beyond the Pale Brewing Company

Friday, June 27th - Pre-Canada Day Celebration, Fireworks Show presented by CAA North & East Ontario and Boom 99.7

Sunday, July 29th - Willy Wonka Day

Tuesday, July 8th - Bingo presented by Bingoland Gaming Centre

Friday, July 11th - Theme Night (Taylor's Version), Fireworks Show, Friendship Bracelet Giveaway (first 500 fans) presented by Stray Dog Brewing Company and Jump! 106.9

Saturday, July 12th - Soirée Francophone presented by Énergie 104.1

Sunday, July 13th - Dino Day, Theme Jersey

Tuesday, July 22nd - Bingo presented by Bingoland Gaming Centre

Friday, July 25th - Fireworks Show presented by Beyond the Pale Brewing Company

Sunday, July 27th - First Responders Day presented by Vimy Brewing Company and CHEZ 106

Tuesday, August 5th - Bingo presented by Bingoland Gaming Centre

Friday, August 8th - Jamaican Destination Dig Grand Prize Trip Giveaway, Fireworks Show presented by the Jamaica Tourist Board and Move 100.3

Saturday, August 9th - Wicked Night

Wednesday, August 13th - Baseball Fights Cancer, Theme Jersey presented by Extend Pharmacy

Thursday, August 14th - Pitch Perfect Night

Friday, August 22nd - Fireworks Show presented by Beyond the Pale Brewing Company

Saturday, August 23rd - Bark in the Park presented by CAA North & East Ontario and Country 101.1

Sunday, August 24th - Future Stars

Friday, August 29th - Fan Appreciation Night, Fireworks Show, Player Card Giveaway (first 500 fans) presented by Stray Dog Brewing Company and TSN 1200

Sunday, August 31st - Post-Game Autographs, Team Photo Giveaway presented by Rebel 101.7

Every Sunday - Family Fun Day, Post-Game Kids Run the Bases

The Ottawa Titans begin the 2025 season on the road versus the Down East Bird Dawgs on Friday, May 9 at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, North Carolina. The 2025 Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. against the New Jersey Jackals at Ottawa Stadium.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2025 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and Nine-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

