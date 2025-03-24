Brockton Rox Announce the First Annual Boston Fire Department vs. NYPD Charity Baseball Game

March 24, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Brockton Rox News Release







Brockton, MA - The Brockton Rox are proud to announce that Campanelli Stadium will host the First Annual Rivalry Game between the Boston Fire Department Baseball Team (Boston Jakes) and the New York Police Department Baseball Team (NYPD Finest) on Saturday, May 10th at 6:00 PM.

As part of the Brockton Rox's revival season, this highly anticipated matchup will bring together two of the nations top first responder baseball teams in a battle for bragging rights and camaraderie-all for a great cause.

Admission is free, but a ticket is required for entry. Tickets are available now on the Brockton Rox ticket website at Brocktonrox.com

"The Boston Fire Jakes look forward to playing our brothers at the NYPD Finest at Campanelli Stadium, the home of the famous Brockton Rox, to raise money and awareness for the Boston Fire Cancer Foundation. It will be a great night of baseball for an even better cause," said Chris Benson, the General Manager of the Jakes.

"We are very excited and thrilled to travel up to Brockton to play at Campanelli Stadium against the Boston Fire Department. New York vs Boston has historically been the greatest rivalry in the history of baseball, and Police vs. Fire has historically been a great rivalry as well. Now, you combine both those things, you're going to get and see some intense baseball," said NYPD Finest General Manager, Jose Vasquez.

"We're thrilled to host this game at Campanelli Stadium and bring the community together for a night of competitive baseball, while also honoring the service and dedication of our first responders," said Shawn Reilly, President of the Brockton Rox. "It's part of our Rox Revival to have exciting baseball and events at the ballpark this year as we bring back the magical family experiences at the ballpark to the fans of the region."

For more information and ticket availability updates, visit Brocktonrox.com

Home Opening Day for the much anticipated return of the Rox professional baseball team is May 16th, 2025. Fans can expect an unforgettable atmosphere as the Rox take the diamond once again, marking the start of a new chapter in their storied history.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from March 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.