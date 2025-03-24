Restaurant to Open at Skylands Stadium

March 24, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







The Sussex County Miners have teamed up with The Barnyard, an award-winning local restaurant, to craft an elevated dining experience at Skylands Stadium. The celebrated eatery will operate the stadium's new restaurant and bar and oversee concessions operations.

Renowned for mouthwatering burgers and BBQ, The Barnyard has been a staple in the local food scene for nearly five years. The Barnyard was voted Best Burger and Best BBQ in 2023 and 2024 by the New Jersey Herald's Best of Sussex County Community Choice Awards.

What The Barnyard Will Bring to Skylands Stadium

- An Expanded, High-Quality Menu: Savor The Barnyard's signature burgers, mouthwatering BBQ, smoked meats, and other fan favorites, plus new specialty items created just for stadium concessions.

- An Enhanced Beverage Selection: Indulge in a wide variety of thirst-quenching drinks, including craft beer, cocktails, and non-alcoholic options.

- Faster Service: Enjoy an improved concessions experience with upgraded technology, streamlined ordering, and more efficient food preparation.

- Special Events and Year-Round Programming: Catch gameday promotions, watch parties, live entertainment, and community-focused events throughout the year.

The Barnyard's menu mixes traditional and new American cuisine using the finest quality and freshest ingredients. Meat lovers will delight in an extensive burger selection, including the famous Yard Burger, an expertly grilled certified Angus beef patty topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, and the MSD Burger, named after Branchville's Milk Street Distillery. This burger features a BBQ sauce made with the Distillery's "War Penny Bourbon" and a generous helping of bourbon-candied bacon, crispy onion straws, and bleu cheese crumbles. For those not in the mood for beef, The Barnyard offers "Not Burgers"-a scrumptious selection of chicken and pork options-and a large assortment of appetizing sides and salads.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from March 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.