Miners' Offense Bounces Back After a Tough Game One

August 2, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







After scoring three runs in the first three innings of game one of the series against the Brockton Rox and tallying only three hits the rest of the way, the Miners tally nine runs on ten hits, to win Game Two of the series with a score of 9-3.

Jackson Balzan pitched phenomenally for the Miners as he allowed three runs on five hits in eight innings of work resulting in his second straight start of allowing three runs or less in at least six innings of work. Balzan settled in nicely following the first two innings, as he allowed one run in consecutive innings. Balzan allowed one run the rest of the way. Colin Kelly came in the ninth inning to close it out for the Miners.

The Miners took the lead early in today's game, as the first run of the game came from an RBI single by Sean Roby Jr to drive in Johnson after his single. The following at bat, Alec Sayre advanced to first with a walk, advancing Roby to second. Jordan Smith wanted in on some of the Miners' fun early as he singled to score both Roby Jr. and Sayre to make the score 3-1 after an inning of play.

The Rox had a rally in the second inning to bring the scoring within one, but the run was scored right as Johnson brought in Kyle Singer on a sac fly. The lead for the Miners extended to 7-2 in the sixth inning as the Miners were close to batting around the order, as they tallied three runs on three hits.

Eight out of the nine batters in the Miners' lineup touched home plate in an all-around great offensive game for the Miners. Dom Johnson continued his hot play today as he went 3-3 with three RBIs on the day. Johnson has been one of the hottest batters for the Miners in the last seven days. He is batting .417 with 10 hits and three RBIs.

The Miners look to win the series in the rubber match of the three-game set at 2:05 P.M. tomorrow, August 3rd.







