New England Knockouts Announce Schedule for 2025 Season

October 28, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

BROCKTON, MA - The New England Knockouts have announced their schedule for the 2025 season. This will be the Knockouts's second full season in the MLB-partner Frontier League.

New England will open its second full season on the road, facing the Tri-City ValleyCats at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium from May 9th to May 11th. They conclude their first road trip of 2025 in Sussex County for a three-game set.

After their road trip, the Knockouts will open their 2025 home calendar with a weekend series versus the New York Boulders from May 16th to May 18th. New England will remain at Campanelli Stadium for a full week before going back on the road the following weekend.

The Knockouts will face everyone in the Atlantic Conference from last season, plus the newly-joined Down East Bird Dawgs from Kinston, North Carolina. New England will also face four brand-new opponents from the Midwest Conference in 2025. The team will host the Lake Erie Crushers and Windy City ThunderBolts, along with facing both the Florence Y'alls and Schaumburg Boomers on the road.

New England will join the North Division in 2025, a small part of the Frontier League's division realignment. The North Division is one of two in the Atlantic Conference and includes the Knockouts, Québec Capitales, Trois-Rivières Aigles, Ottawa Titans, and Tri-City ValleyCats.

For the first time in team history, the Knockouts are also set to host a Fourth of July weekend. New England will play at Campanelli from July 1st to July 6th, playing both Ottawa and Windy City respectively.

Should New England enter the postseason, they will play under the Frontier League's new playoff format. Eight teams make the playoffs, including four division winners and four wild card teams. The Divisional Series will be best of three, the Conference Championship Series will be best of five, and the Frontier League Championship Series will be best of five.

To conclude the 2025 season, the Knockouts will split their time at home and on the road. They open the final week on the road at Trois-Rivières, eventually coming home to face the New Jersey Jackals in the season finale.

New England is currently set to open the 2025 home calendar on May 16th against the New York Boulders. For a limited time, fans can take advantage of the Early Bird Special, including 10 percent off the Full-Season Heavyweight Package. More information can be found at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com/.

