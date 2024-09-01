Knockouts Drop Season Finale, Officially Close Inaugural Season

POMONA, N.Y.- Chris Kwitzer went 4 for 4 and a pair of home runs to give New York a 11-4 victory over New England in the regular season finally on Sunday night at Clover Stadium. The Boulders wrapped up their season with a 52-43 record, while the Knockouts finished with a 37-56 record.

Ahead of the game, New England manager Jerod Edmondson expressed his bitter sweet feelings as the season came to a close. "This is my life. Baseball has been my life for the last thirty plus years. Anytime when the season is getting to the end is always really tough thinking about that you are going to wake up tomorrow and not having the same routine, not going to go to the ballpark and seeing all of the people to see you, to see the guys, see the front office people, see the clubhouse people, just everything. When your whole life revolves around something and instantly is taken away from you for a certain amount of time is really, really hard. Especially someone like me. I love this, I got love for the game. The game gave me a lot of awesome opportunities...We have a lot of guys that I love and appreciate everything. You form these relationships when you spend time with everybody for four or five straight months, so it's hard. It's sad to see everyone go and you hope everybody comes back. It's just part of the game, every season is its own separate life time, and when that ends and you move on next year we play again, but there will be a different group and everybody will be different. It's just hard."

Reeves Martin, the New England closer, expressed his feelings about the upcoming final game of the season for the Knockouts. "I wouldn't even know if I would use the word sad. You know we had such a great run. Obviously coming from where we started in the beginning of the year - we struggled a little bit and we transitioned. it's so fun putting the [New England] Knockouts jersey on, be around so many baseball games, and be around just a great clubhouse with a great group of guys, led by skipper Jerod Edmondson. It's sad that it is the last day with all of the fellas, but you know, it's been a fun ride. It has been really fun this year."

Blaine Traxel, the standout rookie of the year for New York, secured the victory, concluding the 2024 season with a 7-5 record. Over the course of 5.1 innings, Traxel displayed his prowess on the mound, allowing only five hits and two earned runs while striking out seven opposing batters. New England's starting pitcher, Trevor Anibal, took the loss, ending his season with a 1-3 record. Throughout 2.1 innings, Anibal struggled, conceding seven hits, giving up seven earned runs and four walks while only managing to strike out a single batter.

Jack-Thomas Wold smashed a solo home run on a 1-1 count with two outs. The ball soared majestically into the short porch in right field, marking Wold's seventh home run of the Knockouts' season and his third in just two games.

The Boulders wasted no time in making their mark by scoring three runs on three hits in the first. The action began when Austin Dennis hit a single to right field, but his efforts were short-lived as he was swiftly caught trying to steal a base, resulting in the first out of the inning. However, Joe DeLuca then stepped up and hit a single up the middle, advancing to second base on a wild pitch. Following this, Steve Barmakian walked, leaving two runners on base with just one out for the Boulders. With two outs in the inning, both runners managed to advance on another wild pitch, setting the stage for Chris Kwitzer, who delivered a three-run home run into the short porch in right field, giving New York a 3-1 lead. This home run marked Kwitzwer's thirteenth home run of the season.

Traxel wasted no time in taking down the first two batters in the second inning. However, the momentum shifted when Luis Atiles connected with a single to right field, quickly followed by Noah Lucier, who delivered a well-placed single through the right side. With New England now having two runners on base, the tension was palpable. The inning came to a close as J.R. DiSarcina's fly ball was caught by the right fielder Barmakian.

New York increased their lead by adding three more runs in the second. Nick Gotta hit a single down the left field line, and then Assaf Lowengart crushed a two-run home run, bringing the Boulders' lead to 5-1. This marked Lowengart's third home run of the season. Austin Dennis walked with one out, and later advanced to second on a wild pitch. Barmakian then hit an RBI base hit to center field, allowing Dennis to score. Barmakian also stole second base, marking his seventh stolen base of the season. However, the inning concluded when Thomas Walraven flew out to the left fielder Lucier for the third out.

Keagan Calero smacked a hit for extra bases in the third that sailed into the outfield, resulting in his fifth double of the season. Following that, Calero advanced to third base after Wold's sacrifice fly. As the game intensified, Calero seized the opportunity to dash towards home, scoring a run for New England. The play at the plate was a close one, with Marshall Awtry lunging to tag Calero, but the agile Calero managed to slip his hand under the tag, cutting New York's lead to 6-2.

New York filled the bases with just one out in the third, causing Anibal to be taken out of the game. Brendan Bell then entered the game for relief, and Awtry walked to force home a run. Despite this, Bell impressively retired the next two batters, resulting in the Boulders leaving the bases loaded while managing to score a run in the inning.

Barmakian stepped up to the plate to lead off the fourth with a hit that sailed to the opposite field, landing as a double towards the left side. This marked his fourteenth double of the season. He then advanced ninety feet to third base when Walraven hit a fly ball to White in center field. Barmakian seized the opportunity to score on a passed ball, extending the Boulders' lead to 8-2. Shortly after, Kwitzer sent a soaring hit towards right field, resulting in his fourteenth home run of the season. The ball just barely snuck inside the foul pole, marking his second home run of the night. Bell's night came to an end when Dan Sausville, the Knockouts' pitching coach, was called into action as the emergency pitcher. This marked his first time returning to the mound in eleven years. Sausville's last appearance as a pitcher was back in 2013 with the Quebec Capitales. Quebec was still part of the Canadian-American Association. Despite the long absence, Sausville managed to retire the next two batters he faced, effectively getting New England out of the inning.

Matthew Maloney entered the game as a relief pitcher for New England in the sixth. The inning started with three consecutive singles by Walraven, Kwitzler, and Vinsky. Gotta then reached base on a fielder's choice, resulting in Walraven being tagged out at home plate. Despite having the bases loaded with nobody out, the Boulders couldn't capitalize as Lowengart and Awtry both struck out swinging. The score remained 9-2 as the game headed into the seventh inning.

In the bottom of the seventh, with a count of one ball and two strikes, DeLuca smashed a solo home run to increase New York's lead. His home run sailed over the short porch in right field, putting the crowd on their feet.

In the eighth, John Cristino stepped up to the plate. On a 1-0 count with two outs, he connected with the ball and sent it soaring into the right-center field seats, narrowing the Boulders' lead to 10-3. This home run marked Cristino's twenty-sixth home run of the season, solidifying his position for the most home runs in the league.

New York added one more run in the eighth when Awtry singled to center field for an RBI base hit.

Luis Atiles reached first base on a fielder's choice in the ninth. He then advanced to second base on a wild pitch with only one out in the inning. Following this, Lucier struck out swinging, and DiSarcina reached base due to an error by the shortstop, Gotta. The ball went under his glove and into the outfield, allowing Atiles to score. Subsequently, White walked, resulting in New England having two runners on base. Finally, Calero struck out swinging to end the game.

Kwitzer led the Boulders with four hits, showcasing his skill and contributing significantly to the team's victory. DeLuca, Barmakian, and Gotta also delivered strong performances, each securing multiple hits. Additionally, Walraven, Lowengart, and Awtry each contributed with a hit apiece.

Atiles stood out for New England with a multi-hit game, displaying impressive offensive capabilities. Despite the loss, six different Knockouts managed to record hits, showing resilience and determination throughout the game.

The Knockouts have officially concluded their inaugural season in the Frontier League, and will begin their offseason planning. For future updates on 2025 tickets and reservations, please visit www.knockoutsbaseball.com.

