Lake Erie Crushers Return to Frontier League Playoffs for the First Time Since 2019
September 1, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)
Lake Erie Crushers News Release
Avon, OH - With their resilient effort in the final week of the 2024 regular season, the Lake Erie Crushers have secured their first Frontier League playoff berth since 2019!
The Crushers will head to Sauget, Illinois on Tuesday, September 3rd at 7:30pm EST for a one-game Wild Card against the Gateway Grizzlies. It's a winner take all/loser goes home game. With Lake Erie's 51-44 record, they come in as the 3rd seed in the West Division.
Should the Crushers win the Wild Card game, they would return home to Avon on Thursday, September 5th, for Game 1 of a best-of-3 West Divisional Series against the Washington Wild Things.
Additional ticket information will follow tomorrow.
• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...
Frontier League Stories from September 1, 2024
- Lake Erie Clinches Playoff Berth Mid-Game, Then Falls to Joliet - Lake Erie Crushers
- Wild Things Sweep DH, End Regular Season with 67 Wins - Washington Wild Things
- Lake Erie Crushers Return to Frontier League Playoffs for the First Time Since 2019 - Lake Erie Crushers
- Boomers Season Ends in Pennsylvania - Schaumburg Boomers
- Six-Run Third Guides Titans to Series Win - Ottawa Titans
- FL Recap - FL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lake Erie Crushers Stories
- Lake Erie Clinches Playoff Berth Mid-Game, Then Falls to Joliet
- Lake Erie Crushers Return to Frontier League Playoffs for the First Time Since 2019
- Lake Erie's Early Onslaught in Joliet Sets up Playoff Deciding Finale on Sunday
- Guenther's Extra Inning Double Keeps Lake Erie Alive in Playoff Race
- Byrd Rumbles to Third, Gives Crushers Late Win to Keep Pace in the West