Lake Erie Crushers Return to Frontier League Playoffs for the First Time Since 2019

September 1, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Avon, OH - With their resilient effort in the final week of the 2024 regular season, the Lake Erie Crushers have secured their first Frontier League playoff berth since 2019!

The Crushers will head to Sauget, Illinois on Tuesday, September 3rd at 7:30pm EST for a one-game Wild Card against the Gateway Grizzlies. It's a winner take all/loser goes home game. With Lake Erie's 51-44 record, they come in as the 3rd seed in the West Division.

Should the Crushers win the Wild Card game, they would return home to Avon on Thursday, September 5th, for Game 1 of a best-of-3 West Divisional Series against the Washington Wild Things.

Additional ticket information will follow tomorrow.

