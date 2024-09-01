Six-Run Third Guides Titans to Series Win

September 1, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans infielder AJ Wright

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans infielder AJ Wright(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - Wrapping up the regular season, the Ottawa Titans (53-42) scored six times in the bottom of the third - taking down the Québec Capitales (64-32) by a 7-5 final on Sunday, winning the rubber game of the series.

Backed by left-hander Grant Larson (win, 7-4), the all-star left-hander was once again terrific - allowing just two runs, one earned, on four hits across six quality innings.

After the Capitales struck for a run in the second - the Titans' offence got to right-hander Ruben Ramirez (loss, 4-1) - sending 12 to the plate to take a sizeable lead in the third.

AJ Wright, Aaron Casillas, Brendan O'Donnell, and Jake Hjelle all notched run-producing singles - while an error scored another - and a sac fly from Bradlee Preap had the Titans up 6-1 after three.

In a 6-2 game in the seventh, the Titans got a massive insurance run off Franklin Parra, as Lamar Briggs recorded his third hit of the game to drive in a Jackie Urbaez walk.

Briggs was one of three members of the offence for the Titans to record three hits - as Aaron Casillas and AJ Wright also shined with a trio of knocks each in the regular season finale.

Out of the bullpen, Scott Prins saw the bases load up in the eighth - seeing Matt Dallas allow a pair of two-out singles - as the Capitales made it a 7-5 affair. Loading up for a second time in the inning a batter later, the right-hander got a big out on a ground ball back to the mound to end the threat.

Erasmo Piñales (save, 23) allowed a two-out single in a scoreless ninth to complete the victory.

The Titans complete their first series win over the Capitales in 2024 - finishing the year 53-42, and with a 29-18 home record.

The Ottawa Titans now have their sights set on the 2024 Frontier League Playoffs, taking on the Tri-City ValleyCats in the Wild Card Game on Tuesday night.

Should the ValleyCats lose to the Sussex County Miners later tonight, the game will be played at Ottawa Stadium. Should the ValleyCats win, the game will be played at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, New York. Regardless, the first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Wild Card Game winner will host Game One in the best-of-three Frontier League Division Series on Thursday night against the Québec Capitales.

All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball.

For information on tickets, group outings, and the "All-In" Playoff Package, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from September 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.