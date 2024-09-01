Positional Musical Chairs End in Defeat

September 1, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (44-51), presented by Towne Properties, dropped the final game of the season to Gateway (59-36) by a final score of 16-8.

The Y'alls attempted to play "Positional Musical Chairs" where all eight position players play in every position around the field. Unfortunately, they lost so they did not have to play defense on the road in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Ty Good made a start for Florence but didn't have his best showing to end 2024. Good was tabbed with the loss going just three innings allowing nine runs on seven hits with seven walks. Evan Webster relieved him with two complete allowing two runs on three hits. Florence turned to position players the rest of the way with Thomas Jones, Ed Johnson, and Hank Zeisler all pitching one inning and allowing runs.

At the plate, Florence jumped out to a 5-1 lead after a solo shot for Justin Lavey in the second inning and a three-run blast from Zade Richardson in the third. Richardson ended with six RBIs in a 2-for-4 showing with a walk. Craig Massey delivered a three-hit performance adding a walk and finishing 3-for-5.

The Y'alls look towards 2025 with a phenomenal foundation of young stars hungry to chase a ring for the city of Florence. With the majority of the number one offense in the league returning next season, Florence will spend the offseason looking for some more pitching to complement. We look forward to what the 2025 season may bring and we thank you for following along in 2024. Until next time Y'all, SO LONG!

