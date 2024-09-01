Boomers Season Ends in Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Schaumburg Boomers saw the 2024 season come to an end with a pair of losses to the Washington Wild Things in a doubleheader on Sunday to fall just short of the playoffs.

Washington hit three solo homers in the opening game to notch a 4-2 win. Frontier League MVP Caleb McNeely led off the game with a solo homer. The Boomers tied it with an unearned run in the second before Washington moved ahead again 2-1 in the third. Christian Fedko blasted his fifth homer of the year to tie the game in the third but Two more homers from Washington accounted for the difference as the Boomers could not find a way to come through.

Schaumburg opened the scoring in game two on a sacrifice fly from Chase Dawson in the top of the first, but Wagner Lagrange nailed a three-run homer in the bottom of the inning as Washington scored four times to take the lead. Aaron Simmons blasted a pair of two-run homers to enable to Boomers to rally to a 5-4 lead in the third, but Washington plated two more in the bottom of the inning to grab the win.

Alec Craig posted two hits in the opener and walked twice in the second game as he set single season team records for walks and on-base percentage. Simmons finished with three hits in the second game and paced the team with 12 homers in 2024. Jake Joyce made his 300th career appearance with the Boomers in the bottom of the sixth in game two, punctuating it with a strikeout. Dawson stole two bases and finished with 44, second highest in team history.

Cole Cook started the opener and struck out five, finishing with a team record 135 strikeouts but suffered the loss. Jacob Smith started game two and struck out two, pushing his total to 113.

The Boomers conclude the season with a 51-45 record, the eighth time in 12 years that the team has won 50 or more contests. The organization also set another attendance record this season. Thank you for the support and we look forward to seeing you again in 2025.

