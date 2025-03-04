Veteran Valerio Reaches Agreement with Titans

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today that they have agreed to terms on a contract with infielder Felix Valerio for the upcoming 2025 Frontier League season.

Valerio, 24, joins the Titans after spending six seasons in the New York Mets and the Milwaukee Brewers organizations. Appearing in 64 games in 2024 at three different levels in the Brewers minor league system, Valerio hit a combined .257 with seven doubles, four home runs, and drove in 32 runs. For most of the year, Valerio played 55 games at High-A Wisconsin, hitting for a .213 average with four doubles, three home runs, and posting 20 RBI. Valerio also appeared in the Arizona Complex League and at Double-A Biloxi a season ago.

The 5-foot-7 infielder posted two of his best offensive seasons in 2021 and 2022 at a trio of different minor league levels. In 2021, combined between Class-A Carolina and High-A Wisconsin, Valerio slugged to a career-high .290 average with 37 doubles, 11 home runs, and posted 79 RBI across 114 games. In 85 games for Class-A Carolina that year, Valerio was hitting .314 in 85 games prior to an August call-up. That season, Valerio was named the Low-A East Player of the Week twice, the Player of the Month for June, a Post-Season All-Star, and a Brewers Organizational All-Star.

In 2022, while at Double-A Biloxi - Valerio entered the season as the Brewers' 12th-best prospect per MLB Pipeline - where he ended up hitting .228 with 14 doubles, a career-high 12 home runs, and registered 51 RBI in 113 games. That season, Valerio posted a .313 on-base percentage and stole a career-best 30 bases.

Hailing from Bonao, Dominican Republic, Valerio originally signed as an international free agent with the New York Mets in 2018. After one season with the Mets organization, in which he was named a Dominican Summer League Post-Season All-Star, Valerio was traded to the Brewers as part of a four-player deal. Over a 479-game MiLB career, Valerio is a lifetime .267 hitter, posting 98 doubles, 11 triples, 36 home runs, and has knocked in 233 runs.

The Ottawa Titans begin the 2025 season on the road versus the Down East Bird Dawgs on Friday, May 9 at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, North Carolina. The 2025 Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. against the New Jersey Jackals at Ottawa Stadium.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2025 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and Nine-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

