Key Rotation Piece Gray Re-Signs for 2025

February 25, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today that they have agreed to terms on a contract extension with right-handed pitcher Shane Gray for the upcoming 2025 Frontier League season.

Gray, 24, re-joins the Titans after serving as a big piece of the club's starting rotation during the 2024 campaign. In 20 appearances (19 starts), Gray went 6-6 with a 4.33 ERA across 112.1 innings pitched - walking 41 opposing hitters while striking out 66. In one playoff outing, Gray kept the Titans in Game One of the Division Series with three scoreless innings of relief.

On ten different occasions, Gray gave the Titans six or more innings, allowing two earned runs or less over that span - while also racking up nine quality starts last season. On June 20, Gray tossed the first complete-game shutout of his career and the second during the regular season in team history in less than a week at New England.

The right-hander joined the Titans after parts of two seasons in the New York Yankees organization. In 2023 - which was his first full pro season - Gray split the campaign at Class-A with the Tampa Tarpons and Advanced-A with the Hudson Valley Renegades. Gray, who will be 25 years old come Opening Day, went a combined 4-3 in 40 appearances with a 5.46 ERA over 61 innings of work - walking 23 and striking out 70, good enough for a 10.3 SO/9.

Drafted by the New York Yankees in the 16th round of the 2022 MLB June Amateur Draft, Gray was a career 4-3 with a 5.37 ERA in 41 appearances throughout his minor league career - walking 24 and striking out 71 in 62 frames.

The West Jefferson, Ohio product assembled four solid campaigns at the University of Evansville (Evansville, Indiana) from 2019-2022. In 56 collegiate contests (38 starts, 18 in relief), the 6-foot-3 right-hander was a lifetime 18-8 for the Purple Aces with a 3.95 ERA - walking 82 and fanning 231 in 262 career innings.

The Ottawa Titans begin the 2025 season on the road versus the Down East Bird Dawgs on Friday, May 9 at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, North Carolina. The 2025 Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. against the New Jersey Jackals at Ottawa Stadium.

