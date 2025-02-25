Mississippi's Premier College Baseball Showdowns Set for Trustmark Park

PEARL, Miss. - When these teams step onto the field, it won't just be about balls and strikes-it's about state pride, bragging rights, and proving who can thrive in the swamp. According to the latest D1Baseball.com Top 25 Rankings, these are three of the best teams in the nation, and Trustmark Park will be the proving ground.

For Ole Miss and Mississippi State, the MS Farm Bureau Governor's Cup continues a storied tradition dating back to 1980, when the two teams first met at a neutral site for annual supremacy. Since moving to Trustmark Park in 2007, the Cup has been a must-see event, with both fanbases packing the stands and players treating it like a postseason battle.

Game Schedule & Details:

C Spire College Showdown - #25 Ole Miss vs. #22 Southern Miss

Date: Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Time: First Pitch at 6:00 PM; Gates open at 5:00 PM

Home Team: Southern Miss (occupying the 3rd base dugout)

MS Farm Bureau Governor's Cup - #18 Mississippi State vs. #25 Ole Miss

Date: Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Time: First Pitch at 6:00 PM; Gates open at 5:00 PM

Home Team: Ole Miss (occupying the 3rd base dugout)

Mississippi's baseball rivalries run as deep as the riverbanks, and when the lights go on at Trustmark Park, expect a clash that'll shake the stands and send echoes through the pines. This isn't just baseball-it's a swamp battle where every crack of the bat, every diving catch, and every sprint around the bases is part of a fight for dominance.

Ticket Information:

All tickets are digital and available exclusively online.

C Spire College Showdown Tickets: On sale TODAY at 2:00 PM

Purchase here: Tixr - Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss

MS Farm Bureau Governor's Cup Tickets: On sale Friday, February 28, 2025, at 2:00 PM

Ticket Pricing:

March 18 - C Spire College Showdown (Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss):

BCI Club: $60

Reserved: $45

Baseline: $35

General Admission/Berm: $25

April 22 - MS Farm Bureau Governor's Cup (Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss):

BCI Club: $80

Reserved: $70

Baseline: $60

General Admission: $40

Berm: $30

All party areas are managed and sold by Spectrum Events. To stake your claim in the swamp, contact Jordan King at 601-955-3266 before they're all gone.

Exclusive Offer for Season Ticket Holders:

Mississippi Mud Monsters season ticket holders can secure their seats ahead of the general public by calling the Mud Monsters Box Office at 601-664-7600.

Mississippi baseball isn't just a game-it's a way of life. And for two nights at Trustmark Park, it's going to be loud, electric, and full of the kind of action that only happens when the best of the best battle it out in the heart of the swamp.

