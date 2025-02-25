ThunderBolts Announce May Promotions

February 25, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







The Windy City ThunderBolts are proud to announce promotion schedule for the month of May!

Friday, May 9th at 6:35 pm - Opening Night 2025 with Postgame Fireworks: We start the season off with a bang as we celebrate Opening Night of the 2025 season with our postgame fireworks! This night will also feature TWO giveaways! The first 500 adults 21-years of age and older receive a Pint Glass giveaway courtesy of Lakeshore Beverage AND a Can Koozie giveaway from JULIE, Inc. More information on Opening Night ceremonies will be announced soon!

Saturday, May 10th at 6:05 pm - Harry Potter Night with Postgame Fireworks: It is our annual Harry Potter Night with Postgame Fireworks. T he first 500 kids 12-years of age and younger will receive a wizard wand. After missing last year, Harry will be in the house this summer! He of course will be bringing some of his friends so be on the look out when we announce all the Harry Potter Night characters. Dress like Harry or any of your favorite characters and participate in our pregame parade at 5:30 pm. Butter beer (for the adults & kids) will be sold at our concession stands! After the game stick around for our world famous fireworks show!

Sunday, May 11th at 1:05 pm - Special Mother's Day JULE, Inc. Family Sunday: Our first Family Sunday of the season is a special Mother's Day edition presented by JULIE, Inc ! All Moms in attendance will receieve a FREE Ticket, FREE Hot Dog and a FREE Drink. Love you Mom! Also make sure you get your JULIE Family Pack for JUST $49! Families will receive 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 chips, 4 sodas, 4 ice cream cups AND 4 souvenirs! (foam finger, hat, sunglasses, and thunderstick)

Saturday, May 10th at 6:05 pm - Harry Potter Night with Postgame Fireworks: It is our annual Harry Potter Night with Postgame Fireworks. T he first 500 kids 12-years of age and younger will receive a wizard wand. After missing last year, Harry will be in the house this summer! He of course will be bringing some of his friends so be on the look out when we announce all the Harry Potter Night characters. Dress like Harry or any of your favorite characters and participate in our pregame parade at 5:30 pm. Butter beer (for the adults & kids) will be sold at our concession stands! After the game stick around for our world famous fireworks show!

Saturday, May 10th at 6:05 pm - Harry Potter Night with Postgame Fireworks: It is our annual Harry Potter Night with Postgame Fireworks. T he first 500 kids 12-years of age and younger will receive a wizard wand. After missing last year, Harry will be in the house this summer! He of course will be bringing some of his friends so be on the look out when we announce all the Harry Potter Night characters. Dress like Harry or any of your favorite characters and participate in our pregame parade at 5:30 pm. Butter beer (for the adults & kids) will be sold at our concession stands! After the game stick around for our world famous fireworks show!

Tuesday, May 20th at 6:35 pm - Value Tuesday: All lower and upper level box seats on Value Tuesday are JUST $3.00 each! Just walk on up to the box office. In addition to the dicount ticket pricing, Value Tuesday features $2 Hot Dogs, $2 Bags of Chips, $2 Soda and $2 Water!

Tuesday, May 27th at 6:35 pm - Value Tuesday: All lower and upper level box seats on Value Tuesday are JUST $3.00 each! Just walk on up to the box office. In addition to the dicount ticket pricing, Value Tuesday features $2 Hot Dogs, $2 Bags of Chips, $2 Soda and $2 Water!

On top of the affordable ticket option, families will be able to enjoy face painting from Marvelous Faces and a diffeent family activity during the game! After the game all fans are allowed on the field to run the bases, play catch in the outfield and get autographs from your favorite ThunderBolts!

May 18-19 and 25-26 at 10:35 am - School Days: We invite all schools to bring out their students to a special field trip at a baseball game at 10:35 am! We will have an educational & safety presence at the game to enhance the student's experience. Ask us about our special unbeatable bus rates available for schools coming out to the ballpark! Please contact Johnny Sole at 708-489-2255 or [email protected] for more information or to reserve tickets! Click HERE for the 2022 School Day Flyer

Saturday, May 28 th at 6:05 pm - Star Wars Night with Postgame Fireworks: Come dressed as your favorite Star Wars character, take part in a Chewbacca Roar Contest, and enjoy Star Wars' characters, themes, sights & sounds! Proceeds from ticket sales will be going to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

------------

Finally do not forget that all kids can run the bases after every home game!

The ThunderBolts open the 2022 season at Ozinga Field in Crestwood on Thursday, May 12th at 7:05 pm against the Joliet Slammers. The first 500 fans will recieve a pint glass from Lakeshore Beverage! Also we will have beer specials all night long including $1 retro beers (12 oz Busch Light, Natural Light, Old Milwaukee), $2.50 Bud, Bud Light, Mic Ultra, PBR, Old Style 16 oz cans, $3.75 on our craft and seltzer selections. All group tickets including our box seats, suites, picnics, and Glenmark #WinCity Party Patio are available for reservation now! Single game tickets go on-sale Friday, April 1st at 10 am.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from February 25, 2025

ThunderBolts Announce May Promotions - Windy City ThunderBolts

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.