Titans Sign Canadian Machibroda from CWL, Add Right-Hander Alvarez

March 13, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Pitcher Arturo Alvarez with Western Oregon University

Pitcher Arturo Alvarez with Western Oregon University

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today that they have agreed to terms with Canadian infielder Nolan Machibroda and right-handed pitcher Arturo Alvarez for the upcoming 2025 Frontier League season.

Machibroda, 25, joins the fold after capturing an Intercounty Baseball League championship with the Barrie Baycats last summer. In 37 games for the Baycats, Machibroda slugged to a .331 average with 13 doubles, five home runs, and drove in 27 runs. Machibroda was signed out of the California Winter League, the Frontier League's official winter league.

Hailing from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Machibroda made his professional debut in 2023 with the Trois-Rivičres Aigles. In 15 career Frontier League contests, Machibroda is a lifetime .245 hitter with two doubles, three home runs, and eight runs batted in.

Collegiately, Machibroda spent three seasons at a trio of different schools: Southeastern University (Lakeland, Florida), Lubbock Christian University (Lubbock, Texas), and Cumberland University (Lebanon, Tennessee) from 2020-2022. The 6-foot-4 infielder was a career .346 hitter with 28 home runs in college over 116 contests. After college, Machibroda inked a minor league contract with the Minnesota Twins and attended Spring Training in 2023.

Alvarez, 25, signs his first professional contract after completing a five-year collegiate career. In 2024, Alvarez went 7-3 with a 4.00 ERA in 11 starts at Western Oregon University (Monmouth, Oregon), tossing 63 innings. Over three campaigns for the Wolves, Alvarez was 19-8 with a 3.92 ERA across 190.2 innings pitched over 35 contests, starting 34.

The Inglewood, California, product began his collegiate career at Los Angeles Harbor College (Wilmington, California), where the right-hander earned First Team All-Conference his first season and was the LA Harbor Cy Young Award winner. During the 2019 season, he posted a 6-2 record on the mound, with a 3.02 ERA in 74 innings of work.

The Ottawa Titans begin the 2025 season on the road versus the Down East Bird Dawgs on Friday, May 9 at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, North Carolina. The 2025 Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. against the New Jersey Jackals at Ottawa Stadium.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2025 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and Nine-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

