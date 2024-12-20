Knockouts Exercise Options for 22 Players; Retain Close to Entire Roster from 2024 Season

December 20, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

New England Knockouts News Release







BROCKTON, MA - The New England Knockouts have announced that they are exercising the 2025 contract options of 22 total players, retaining nearly the entire 2024 roster.

The following players had their options picked-up: RHP Trevor Anibal, RHP Casey Bargo, RHP Heisell Baro, RHP Brendan Bell, UTL Keagan Calero, LHP Anderson Comas, C John Cristino, INF JR Disarcina, OFJalen Garcia, RHP Dan Goggin, C Nick Hassan, LHP Joe Kemlage, UTL Tommy Kretzler, INF Noah Lucier, RHP Matthew Maloney, RHP Mike McKenna, RHP Liam O'Sullivan, LHP Kyle Petri, RHP Michael Quigley, LHP Ben Seiler, OF Austin White, and INF Jack-Thomas Wold.

The New England Knockouts finished their inaugural campaign on an extremely-high note. The club finished the final two months of the season with a positive record (25-24), including a 15-13 record in the month of August. To add the frosting on the cake, New England finished their final homestead with a 4-2 record, sweeping the Miners in four games.

"We played fantastic down the stretch, and the fact that we had the opportunity to bring our guys back and play going into 2025 was huge," New England Manager Jerod Edmondson expressed. "Our goal moving into the new year is to build off of last season's successes. I think that our core is more than capable of accomplishing that and elevating to the next level."

The list is highlighted by star catcher John Cristino, who finished the 2024 season with the most home runs in the entire Frontier League (26). Cristino was also named a 2024 Frontier League All-Star, won the 2024 Frontier League Home Run Derby, and was named to the 2024 All-Frontier League Team.

The Knockouts are also bringing back center-fielder Austin White, who is returning after an impeccable 2024 campaign. Similar to Cristino, White was named to the 2024 Frontier League All-Star game. He finished the year with an impressive .304 batting average, 40 RBIs, and a league-leading 60 stolen bases.

New England will pick-up the option of phenom reliever Heisell Baro. The Bahia Honda, Cuba native produced a sub-three ERA in the final two months of the season and a sub-two ERA in the month of July. RHP Liam O'Sullivan will also return as a utility pitcher and Player Coach for the Knockouts.

To cap off the list, New England is retaining their young core from the mid-season signing period. This period saw the additions of right-handers Michael Quigley and Trevor Anibal, as well as utility-player Keagan Calero. Mike McKenna was also signed during this time, eventually becoming New England's setup reliever and producing a 1.76 ERA in 16 appearances.

Other notable returners include shortstop JR DiSarcina, who played all but four games for the Knockouts in 2024, and infielder Jack-Thomas Wold. The Nevada native was acquired by trade in July and quickly made a lasting impact with the organization.

New England is currently set to open the 2025 home calendar on May 16th against the New York Boulders. Fans can take advantage now with the Knockouts' 12 Days of Christmas ticket offer, featuring a different ticket package every day from December 11th-23rd.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from December 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.