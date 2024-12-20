Ryan Chasse, LHP and Ex-Blue Jays Farmhand, Signs with Wild Things

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have signed left-handed pitcher Ryan Chasse, a standout at Campbell University that spent three seasons in the Blue Jays organization from 2022-24.

Chasse appeared in four games in 2024 and logged four innings of work with the FCL Blue Jays, a rookie-ball affiliate of Toronto. In 2023, around some injuries, he appeared in 15 games (one start) and amassed 24.2 innings with a 1-1 record, a 3.28 ERA and two saves. He allowed 12 hits in that span of work and struck out 17. In 2022 after being drafted in the 17th Round of the MLB June Amateur Draft, Chasse pitched in seven games, earned a save, was 3-1 and worked nine innings with six hits allowed and six strikeouts.

In three seasons at Campbell, Chasse appeared in 57 games, making 33 starts. In 196.1 innings, the Apex, North Carolina native struck out 192, walked 85 and allowed 169 hits. He was 16-6 with a 3.58 ERA as a pitcher at Campbell. He won 13 of the 16 games between 2019 and 2021. He had his best strikeout season in 2022, punching out 60 in 41.2 innings to 26 walks.

At Campbell, he was 2021 All-Big South Second Team, 2022 All-Big South First Team, 2019 Big South Freshman of the Year and First-Team All-Big South. That season, he was also a freshman All-American (NCBWA Second Team, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper). He was NCCSIA Second-Team All-State, and a multi time pitcher of the week/freshman of the week.

Chasse is the fourth left hander under contract for 2025 and second to sign with the club through free agency, joining Luke Wagner. A full roster of players whose rights Washington owns for the upcoming season is available on the team website.

