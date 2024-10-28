Frontier League, Wild Things Announce 2025 Schedule

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Frontier League and the Washington Wild Things have announced the schedule for the upcoming 2025 campaign, with the league up to 18 teams following the addition of the Mississippi Mud Monsters (Pearl, MS) and the Down East Bird Dawgs (Kinston, NC) in September. The Wild Things are set to open the season May 9 at Windy City with the homer opener slated for Tuesday, May 13 against Ottawa.

The 96-game regular season will end Sunday, August 31 at home and then the league's playoffs will commence.

Since 2016, the Wild Things have opened the season on the road six times and 2025 will mark the seventh such instance since that year. Washington opens at conference foe Windy City, May 9-11. The ThunderBolts will have their season opener May 8 in Schaumburg and Washington's season opener will also serve as Windy City's home opener.

Following that series, Washington will return home for three games, opening the home slate by welcoming the Ottawa Titans to town for the first time since 2023. The home opener is set for Tuesday, May 13 with games against the Titans also scheduled for the next two days. The first weekend sets in Washington are slated for the final two weekends of May with Florence in town May 23 through May 25 and Schaumburg coming in May 30 through June 1. The Schaumburg series is the first leg of a wrap-around, six-game homestand, Washington's first six-game homestand of the season.

June features 12 home games after May has eight at Wild Things Park. Washington will play 12 times at home in July followed by 16 in August, including nine of the final 12 games of the season being in the friendly confines of Wild Things Park. The June slate features matchups with Schaumburg, Joliet and Lake Erie. July will see Evansville, Lake Erie, Florence and New Jersey stop in. August has matchups with Lake Erie, Windy City, Gateway, Evansville, Mississippi and Down East on the schedule.

The longest homestand of the season is a seven-game homestand running Friday, July 25 through Friday, August 1. After a home-and-home three-game set wraps with the Crushers Sunday, August 3 in Avon, the team will return home for six games Tuesday, August 5 through Sunday, August 10, making it 13 of 15 games at home in that span.

The Frontier League in 2025 will be broken up into four divisions with the North Division and East Division making up the Atlantic Conference and the Central Division and West Division combining to form the Midwest Conference. Ottawa, Trois-Rivičres, Québec, Tri-City and New England will form the North with New Jersey, New York, Sussex County and Down East making up the East. Mississippi, Gateway, Joliet, Schaumburg and Windy City are the five teams in the West with Washington being joined by Lake Erie, Florence and Evansville in the Central Division.

Washington will play at Québec, Trois-Rivičres and Sussex County for cross-conference matchups with home series against New Jersey, Down East and Ottawa. That leaves New York, Tri-City and New England as Atlantic Conference teams Washington will not see in the regular season.

Eight teams will make the playoffs: four division champions and two wild cards per conference regardless of division get in. The division winners will play the wild card teams in best-of-three series scheduled to start Wednesday, September 3 with games two and three scheduled for Friday, September 5 and Saturday, September 6 (if necessary). The winners of those series will meet for the conference championship starting Tuesday, September 9 in a best-of-five set. The Frontier League Championship Series is scheduled to start Tuesday, September 16. The Midwest Conference will host games 3-5 this season, continuing the league's rotating schedule there. The league office can add a travel day in the championship series due to weather or logistical issues.

You can see the full schedule in printable form here or head to www.washingtonwildthings.com/schedule to see the full slate in calendar format. Games times will be announced later, at which point any special start times will also be revealed. The promotional schedule is also in the works and will be announced later.

Season-ticket packages are on sale now here or by calling 866-456-WILD to speak to an account executive for plans starting as low as $150. A full list of benefits and pricing is available on the team's website or by calling the Ticket Return Box Office. With the announcement of the schedule, group and premium area packages and rates are available by calling the box office as well. Fans can reserve their group nights and outings for the Pepsi Party Deck, the EQT Pavilion and the ballpark suites now.

