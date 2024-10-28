ValleyCats Announce 2025 Schedule

October 28, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats have announced their schedule for the 2025 season. It will be their fifth season in the Frontier League of Professional Baseball, a Major League Baseball Partner League, and 23 rd season in New York's Capital Region. They are coming off a 53-41 campaign, which featured their highest average attendance since 2019 and resulted in their first postseason appearance since 2018. The team will look to continue their success both on-field and in the stands while featuring family-friendly entertainment on a nightly basis. The promotional lineup, fireworks dates, day games, giveaways, and start times will be released at a later date.

The 2025 season will feature a 96-game slate, as the 'Cats have their earliest Opening Day in franchise history. Tri-City hosts New England for a three-game series at "The Joe", starting on Friday, May 9 th, which will mark its first of the 48 home games on the schedule.

The Frontier League will debut two new teams in 2025; the Down East Bird Dawgs in Kinston, N.C., and the Mississippi Mud Monsters in Pearl. The Bird Dawgs will make their first-ever visit to Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in a midweek series from Tuesday, May 27 th to Thursday, May 29 th.

Tri-City will have back-to-back interleague matchups on the road with games against the Florence Y'alls and the Lake Erie Crushers from Tuesday, June 3 rd to Sunday, June 8 th. Afterward, the ValleyCats face off against another team from the Midwest Conference, as the Gateway Grizzlies will be at "The Joe" from Tuesday, June 10 th to Thursday, June 12 th.

Tri-City will take on the Québec Capitales, followed by the New Jersey Jackals at Joe Bruno Stadium from Tuesday, July 1 st to Sunday, July 6 th. The Independence Day celebration at "The Joe" has become an annual tradition, and the 'Cats are excited to continue that in 2025 with a two-day celebration from Thursday, July 3 rd to Friday, July 4 th.

The Frontier League All-Star Break will last from Monday, July 14 th to Thursday, July 17 th. The final homestand for Tri-City will be from Tuesday, August 19 th to Sunday, August 24 th. The 'Cats final home series will be against the Joliet Slammers from Friday, August 22 nd to Sunday, August 24 th. Overall, the ValleyCats will be playing against the Y'alls, Crushers, Grizzlies, and Slammers for the first time since 2023.

The 'Cats will finish the regular season on the road with games against the Jackals and Ottawa Titans, concluding on August 31 st. Furthermore, Tri-City will have nine weekend series at home, and a balanced monthly schedule with 11 home games in May, 10 in June, 15 in July, and 12 in August. The 'Cats will play each of their Atlantic Conference rivals at least six times, with a minimum of three of the games being played at "The Joe".

Individual game tickets are set to go on-sale on March 27 th, 2025 but tickets are available now through Mini-Plan and Season Ticket packages. Group tickets, including luxury suites and picnic areas, are also available to book now through the ValleyCats front office. For more information regarding the ValleyCats ticket options, click here.

The addition of the Bird Dawgs and Mud Monsters will change both the divisional and playoff structure of the league. The Atlantic Conference features the North and East Divisions. The North Division has Québec, Ottawa, New England, Tri-City, and the Trois-Rivières Aigles. The East Division will include New Jersey, Down East, the New York Boulders, and the Sussex County Miners.

The Midwest Conference consists of the Central and West Divisions. The Central Division has Florence, Lake Erie, the Washington Wild Things, and the Evansville Otters. The West Division includes Gateway, Joliet, Mississippi, the Schaumburg Boomers, and the Windy City ThunderBolts.

There will be four division winners, and two wild cards for each half of the league, regardless of the division. The first round of the playoffs will be a best-of-three Divisional Series with the first game at the home field of the wild card team, and the next two games at the division winner's stadium. The winners of the Divisional Series then play a best-of-five Conference Championship Series. The subsequent winners will then face off in a best-of-five League Championship Series.

Join the ValleyCats for their 23 rd season in the Capital Region as ticket plans and group outings are now available to purchase for 2025. You can be a part of the excitement by logging on to tcvalleycats.com or by calling 518-629-CATS (2287).

