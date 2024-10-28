Mississippi Mud Monsters Unveils Team Schedule for 2025 Season

October 28, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - In conjunction with the Frontier League - an MLB Partner League - the Mississippi Mud Monsters announce the inaugural 2025 schedule, featuring Opening Day on Thursday, May 8th against the Florence Y'alls at Trustmark Park.

The Frontier League features a 96-game schedule with 48 games, over 9 homestands, played at Trustmark Park in Pearl, Miss.

"We are beyond excited to announce our 2025 season schedule," said David Kerr, Assistant General Manager of the Mississippi Mud Monsters. "We are looking forward to making a "splash" as we continue building an organization that fans, partners, and the Central Mississippi community can embrace and enjoy."

The Mississippi Mud Monsters will be members of the extremely competitive West Division of the Frontier League; part of the Midwest Conference. Conference foes will include the 2003 Frontier League champion Gateway Grizzlies, the 2-time league champion Joliet Slammers, the 4-time league champion Schaumburg Boomers, and the 3-time league champion Windy City Thunderbolts.

Other teams who will visit Trustmark Park include the Florence Y'alls, Down East Bird Dawgs, Washington Wild Things, Evansville Otters, and the Lake Erie Crushers.

The Mud Monsters will be vying for one of 8 playoff spots. One playoff spot goes to each of the four division winners with two additional wild cards per conference. Teams will play in a best-of-three divisional series for the right to play in a best-of-five conference championship series. Teams who win their conference championship will face off in the best-of-five Frontier League Championship Series.

Fans can place a $100 deposit to reserve their season seats for all the Mud Monsters action at Trustmark Park and to guarantee first access to all non-Mud Monsters events all season long.

