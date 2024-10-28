NY Boulders Unveil 2025 Season Schedule

Rockland County, NY - The New York Boulders will officially embark on their 14th season of independent minor league baseball on May 8, 2025, when they host the Lake Erie Crushers, as the new-look Frontier League released its 2025 schedule on Monday morning.

The Boulders' fifth season in the now 18-team league will see them play a 96-game schedule that features 48 home dates. Highlights of the 2025 home schedule include Fathers' Day (June 15th), the Fourth of July holiday, and a pair of three-game series against the Down East Bird Dawgs, their brand-new division rivals.

After a 2024 season that saw the Boulders contend for a playoff spot until the final weekend, New York announced that veteran manager TJ Stanton would return for his fifth season at the helm. Team president and General Manager Shawn Reilly said "Our goal is to knock off the (three-time defending champion) Québec Capitales and be the best team in the Frontier League," adding "with some additions to last year's roster, I believe we have a championship-caliber team, and TJ is the best person to bring us where we want to go."

Following the Boulders' annual charity exhibition game against the NYPD Finest squad on Saturday, May 3rd, the 2025 Frontier League campaign kicks off with a six-game home stand, as the opening series vs. Lake Erie (May 8-10) will be followed by a three-game visit May 13-15 from the Tri-City ValleyCats, who now play in the Frontier League's North Division.

A season-high nine-game road trip to New England, Québec, and Ottawa (May 16-25) precedes the Boulders' return home for a eight-game stretch (May 27-June 4) that features three against Down East and two games vs. the New Jersey Jackals.

New York rolls out the Fathers' Day welcome mat for the Gateway Grizzlies to cap a three-game series, while the Boulders' Independence Day opponent will be the defending champion Capitales.

The longest home stand of the year takes place June 13-22, with three games each against Gateway, Québec, and the Ottawa Titans, while the month of July is the busiest of the year at Clover Stadium as the Boulders play there 13 times - including six meetings with the Sussex County Miners and a six-game stretch out of the All-Star break.

The Frontier League now sports 18 teams, with Down East and the Mississippi Mud Monsters joining the returning clubs which have been split into the Atlantic Conference and Midwest Conference.

The Atlantic Conference features a four-team East Division -- the Boulders, Down East Bird Dawgs, Sussex County Miners, and New Jersey Jackals - along with the five-team North Division (Tri-City ValleyCats, New England Knockouts, Ottawa Titans, Trois-Rivières Aigles, and Québec Capitales).

In the Midwest Conference, four teams comprise the Central Division - Lake Erie Crushers, Washington Wild Things, Florence Y'Alls, and Evansville Otters - while the five-team West Division features the Mississippi Mud Monsters, Gateway Grizzlies, Joliet Slammers, Schaumburg Boomers, and Windy City ThunderBolts.

The league has also unveiled a new postseason format for 2025:

The four division champs will be joined by two wild cards (the third and fourth best records) per conference.

The four Division series matchups will be Best-of-Three, with Game One hosted by the four wild cards.

The two Conference Championship Series will be Best-of-Five, with Games One and Two hosted by the lower seeded teams.

The Frontier League Championship Series will remain Best-of-Five, with Games One and Two hosted by the Atlantic Conference representative.

Stanton said he's "very excited to have the new playoff system, since four teams better represent just how competitive the east has been and two wild cards will absolutely keep hope alive 'til the end for multiple teams - which creates chaos, which is entertaining," adding "Competitively, it instantly sharpens your focus from eight other teams to (in our case) three."

Since debuting in 1993, the Frontier League has become the largest and longest running of the modern independent leagues, and features teams stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mississippi River and from the Ohio River to the St. Lawrence Seaway. In September of 2020, the Frontier League reached an agreement to become a "Partner League" with Major League Baseball.

As a "Partner League," the Frontier League and its teams meet on a regular basis with MLB representatives to discuss joint marketing and promotional opportunities, as well as collaborate on initiatives to provide organized baseball to communities throughout the United States and Canada.

