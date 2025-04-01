Tyler Wehrle Newest Addition to Wild Things Pitching Staff

WASHINGTON, Pa. - Tyler Wehrle, a right-handed pitcher that played his college ball at Tiffin before signing with the Milwaukee Brewers organization, has signed with the Wild Things in the team's latest transaction ahead of the team beginning camp in 23 days.

Wehrle spent the last three summers pitching in the Brewers farm system, getting as far as High-A Wisconsin (2024). Last season, Wehrle was 2-3 with a 4.07 ERA in 28 games (two starts). He finished five games as well, recording one save. In 59.2 innings, he struck out 52 versus 27 walks with 62 hits against.

In 2023, Wehrle pitched for the Carolina Mudcats (Class A) and was 8-7 with a 4.11 ERA in 28 appearances, only one of which was a start. He finished 11 games that season and had two saves. In 81 innings, he struck out 74 and walked 31 with 76 hits allowed, good for a career-best 8.2 K/9. He began his pro career in 2022 with ACL Brewers Gold. He appeared in two games, making one start for the rookie affiliate and struck out two in three innings.

In four seasons at Tiffin University (NCAA Division II), the righty was 23-11 with a 3.92 ERA in 42 games (34 starts). He logged five complete games and 213.1 total collegiate innings of work. In that work he fanned 219 batters and walked 76 against 190 hits. As a senior in 2022, he worked his way to a 3.24 ERA in 66.2 innings and was 6-1 before being named a First Team GMAC selection. He was second team All-Conference as a junior in 2021. He was a four-year letterwinner at Lakota High School.

Wehrle figures to factor into the competition for a role in Washington's starting rotation in his first taste of independent baseball. He and his teammates report in just over three weeks for the first practice of Spring Training, scheduled for April 24, league-wide.

