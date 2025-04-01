Brandyn Sittinger, Ex-Big Leaguer and Lagrange Native, Signs Contract with Crushers

April 1, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers are excited to announce the signing of Lagrange native, Keystone High School alumni, and ex-Arizona Diamondback right-handed pitcher, Brandyn Sittinger.

Brandyn Sittinger was a 17th round draft selection by the Detroit Tigers out of Ashland University (DII) in 2016. His draft season in 2016 with Ashland put him on the map when he went 11-0 in 13 starts with a 2.23 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings (13.3 K/9). Over three seasons in the Tigers organization, he ascended as high as AA Erie before finding his way to the Evansville Otters in the Frontier League in 2019.

In a short stint with Evansville, Sittinger started six games and posted a 1.42 ERA as the Otters finished 2019 tied for the best record in the Frontier League West Division. His dominance landed him a minor league contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and after taking the 2020 season off, Sittinger moved through AA Amarillo and AAA Reno on his way to his MLB debut on September 8, 2021. In a scoreless inning of work, Sittinger induced a ground ball double play from Adolis Garcia and recorded his first MLB strikeout a few days later, getting MLB veteran Marwin Gonzalez swinging.

Sittinger's five MLB appearances in 2021 led to him signing a minor league contract with the Atlanta Braves in 2022 before making his way back to independent ball with the Lancaster Barnstormers for two seasons. His most recent professional appearances came in the Dominican Winter League where he put up a 3.00 ERA in an abbreviated stint with Gigantes del Cibao. He joins his hometown Lake Erie Crushers for 2025 with his lively arm action and big fastball that sits at 95-97mph.

Now 30 years-old and living in Lagrange, OH, Sittinger will be playing in front of family this summer in hopes to make a comeback to the MLB level.

The Crushers organization is always excited to showcase local talent from Avon and the surrounding areas. Brandyn Sittinger combines both MLB pedigree with hometown familiarity, and the Crushers are very excited to have him on the 2025 roster.

The Crushers will kick off the 2025 season on the road on May 8 against the New York Boulders before returning to Crushers Stadium for the home opener on Tuesday, May 13, against the Florence Y'alls.

