Wild Things Sign OF Kadon Morton, Former Braves Farmhand

March 27, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - Outfielder Kadon Morton is the newest Wild Thing following his release in spring training that followed five seasons in the Braves organization. Morton was back in the outfield this spring after pitching during the 2024 season for two different Atlanta affiliates. His first four playing seasons in affiliated ball were as an outfielder, the position he was drafted for in the 19th round of the 2019 draft.

Morton logged 20 appearances, eight of which were starts, last summer and totaled 47.1 innings. He struck out 44 and had an ERA of 6.27 in his first season on the mound with a lively arm. He was drafted as an outfielder from Seguin High School in Texas and latched on with some pop during his time in the Braves farm system.

He began his pro career in 2019 and played in 32 games for the GCL Braves (rookie ball). He hit a homer and had five doubles and two triples with nine RBI in 113 plate appearances. After the 2020 MiLB season was cancelled due to COVID-19, he played with the FCL Braves in 2021. In 45 games, he drove in 17, had 10 doubles, three triples and a homer to go along with 14-for-17 in the stolen base department.

The 2022 season was split between two affiliates for Morton as he played in 113 total games: five for Rome (A+) and 108 for Augusta (A). In total, he posted a .226/.337/.383 slash line with 13 homers and 51 RBI that coupled with 11 doubles and four triples. He stole 12 bags and walked 57 times that season. In 2023, he played 80 games with Rome and hit four homers while driving in 18.

Morton figures to compete for a spot in the outfield and on the Wild Things roster when camp begins in just less than a month.

