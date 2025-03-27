Sussex County Miners Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival Returns to Skylands Stadium on May 3rd

March 27, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







Augusta, NJ - The Sussex County Miners are excited to announce the return of the Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival at Skylands Stadium on Saturday, May 3rd, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM. This highly anticipated event will feature an incredible selection of gourmet food trucks, refreshing craft beer options, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities for all to enjoy!

Tickets & Admission

Admission is just $5 for anyone over 38 inches tall. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at skylandsstadium.com/foodtruck or at the front gate on the day of the event.

Food Trucks & Vendors:

Food Truck pricing varies per vendor

20 + Food Trucks

Wide variety including Seafood, Burgers, Pizza, Chicken Sandwiches, Shaved Ice, Waffles, and much more.

Craft Beer & Beverage Options

Beer lovers can enjoy a variety of craft brews from local breweries with multiple purchasing options:

*(CASH ONLY TO PURCHASE TOKENS, SAMPLE MUGS, AND BATS)

1 Beer Token: $5

Sampler Mug: $10 (Includes a 4oz cup with 6 drink sample tickets)

Beer Bat: $20 (Includes a Beer Bat and 2 tokens)

All alcoholic beverages must be purchased using beer tokens.

Exciting Activities & Entertainment

This year's festival promises non-stop fun for all ages with:

Live Music featuring The Rated R Band

Axe Throwing for thrill-seekers

Bounce Houses for the kids

Lawn Games for friendly competition

Face Painting and shopping from local vendors

Sports on the Video Board to keep fans in the action

Additional Information

Free Parking is available for all attendees.

Only service animals will be permitted inside the event.

Food truck pricing varies per vendor.

Don't miss this incredible kickoff to the Sussex County Miners' season with great food, drinks, and entertainment! Mark your calendars and bring your family and friends for a day full of fun at Skylands Stadium.

For more information and ticket purchases, visit skylandsstadium.com/foodtruck or follow us on social media for updates.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from March 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.