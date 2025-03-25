Miners Announce 10th Anniversary Season Promotional Schedule

March 25, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







Augusta, NJ - The Sussex County Miners are pleased to unveil their 2025 promotional schedule. The team will celebrate its 10th anniversary season with a summer full of exhilarating theme nights, giveaways, fireworks, and special events at Skylands Stadium in Augusta, NJ. This milestone season will feature fan-favorite promotions, brand-new experiences, thrilling entertainment for all ages, and exciting professional baseball.

The Miners are bringing even more fun to home games this year, so fans will not want to miss a single pitch. Skylands Stadium will host a sensational array of theme nights and events, including the annual Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival, Opening Day, Bobblehead Night, Fourth of July Weekend Extravaganza, and much more. Fans can expect team swag giveaways ranging from T-shirts to bobbleheads and Star Wars lightsabers to Harry Potter wands. Returning this season are the spectacular fireworks shows after every Saturday evening game. View the complete promotional schedule at scminers.com.

Below is a select list of 2025 promotions and giveaways. Stay tuned to the Miners' website and social media channels for more exciting announcements and special surprises throughout the season.

Opening Weekend: A 10th Anniversary Celebration to Remember!

Thursday, May 8: Opening Day, 10th Anniversary Drone Show presented by New Jersey Lottery, 2025 Miners Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Visions Federal Credit Union

Friday, May 9: 10th Anniversary Commemorative Gold Coin Giveaway

Saturday, May 10: Paint the Park Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Atlantic Health Systems, T-shirt Giveaway, Paint the Park Pink Jersey Auction, postgame fireworks

Sunday, May 11: Mother's Day Brunch presented by The Barnyard

Season Highlights and Giveaways

Friday, May 24: Jersey Shore Night, Miners Beach Bag Giveaway presented by Provident Bank, postgame fireworks

Saturday, June 14: 10th Anniversary Bobblehead Giveaway, postgame fireworks

Sunday, June 15: Father's Day Brunch presented by The Barnyard

Saturday, June 28: Wonka's Golden Ticket Giveaway, postgame fireworks

Friday, July 4, and Saturday, July 5: Fourth of July Weekend Extravaganza-New Jersey's Biggest and Best Fireworks (both nights)

Saturday, July 19: Star Wars Night, Lightsaber Giveaway, postgame fireworks

Saturday, August 2: Harry Potter Night, Harry Potter Wand Giveaway sponsored by Frankford Township, postgame fireworks

Saturday, August 16: Gold Rush Night, postgame fireworks

Saturday, August 30: Alter Ego Night, Alter Ego Jersey Auction, Classic Car Show, postgame fireworks

Sunday, August 31: The Greatest Night in Baseball, postgame fireworks

Theme Nights and Special Events

Through the Decades Series: Relive the Swinging 60s (May 13), Groovy 70s (June 10), Big 80s (June 11), and Nickelodeon 90s (June 29)

Thursday, June 12: Squid Games Night

Friday, June 13: Miners Murder Mystery Night

Thursday, July 10: Casino Night Fundraiser benefiting Benny's Bodega and Up and Above

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from March 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.