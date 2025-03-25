Bird Dawgs Launch Single Game Tickets Sales for Inaugural Season

Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release







KINSTON, North Carolina - The Down East Bird Dawgs, along with the Frontier League, an MLB Partner League, have launched single game ticket sales for the inaugural 2025 season! [A baseball field with a baseball in the air AI-generated content may be incorrect.] Fans can now purchase single game tickets to all Bird Dawgs games for the inaugural 2025 season through the team's website or their ticketing platform, Tixr. Reserved seats for Sunday through Thursday games are $10 and Friday & Saturday games are $14, plus taxes and fees.

"We are excited to see the stadium fill up with Bird Dawg fans for the inaugural 2025 season," said Christopher Renfrow, Director of Ticket Operations & Sales. "Fans can now select which individual games they would like to come see the Bird Dawgs play, along with the various other ticket packages we have available this season."

The Bird Dawgs inaugural season opener is set for Friday, May 9, 2025 with first pitch at 7:00PM. The team has also scheduled an exhibition game for Monday, May 5, 2025 against the Lenoir Community College Lancers, with first pitch at 6:00PM.

To order your tickets, go to downeastbirddawgs.com or call the front office at 252-549-4388!

For more information and to stay updated on upcoming events, announcements and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

