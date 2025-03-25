Governor's Cup Reserved Seating Sells Out

PEARL, Miss. - If you waited to grab Reserved or Baseline seats for the MS Farm Bureau Governor's Cup... bad news: they're GONE. Vanished. Swallowed by the swamp. This year's clash between #15 Ole Miss and Mississippi State has officially sold out in those sections through the Trustmark Park box office and official ticket site.

But don't panic just yet-BCI Club, Berm, and General Admission tickets are still on deck. For now.

The Governor's Cup returns Tuesday, April 22, and it's shaping up to be an all-out brawl for Mississippi baseball supremacy. Ole Miss is charging in with a Top-15 ranking, while Mississippi State is ready to play spoiler under the bright lights and louder crowd of Trustmark Park. It's the kind of game where legends are made, rivalries are reborn, and the air gets just a little thicker with anticipation.

This isn't just a baseball game-it's a Southern showdown soaked in tradition, tension, and a little bit of theatrical chaos. You'll hear the crack of the bat, the roar of the fans, and maybe even the faint growl of something lurking beneath the bleachers. A few resale tickets might still be floating out there in the murky depths, but official inventory is disappearing faster than a foul ball over the roof. Don't be the one stuck watching from the parking lot.

Remaining tickets available exclusively online at Tixr - Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss For party areas, contact Jordan King at 601-955-3266

Bring your rally caps, your state pride, and maybe a flashlight-because on April 22, the swamp's gonna shake.

