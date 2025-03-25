Yankees Sign Cristino

March 25, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Brockton, MA - The New York Yankees have officially signed catcher John Cristino, who spent the 2024 season with the Brockton Rox. Cristino, named Catcher of the Year and the Frontier League's home run leader for the 2024 season, earned the prestigious signing following an exceptional year that also saw him selected as the starting catcher for the Frontier League's All-Star Game.

Cristino's 2024 season was nothing short of remarkable. He finished the year leading the Frontier League in home runs, showcasing a powerful bat while also proving to be one of the most reliable defenders behind the plate. His standout performances not only earned him individual accolades but also cemented his status as one of the league's premier players.

"I am so happy for John to have this opportunity with the Yankees. He has worked extremely hard to put himself in a position to continue to advance his career. He has done an unbelievable job for us both on the field and as a leader in our clubhouse. The Yankees got a great player and an even better person and I'm excited to follow John's progression through their organization," said Field Manager of the Rox, Jerod Edmondson.

Cristino's signing marks another success for the Brockton Rox, who continue to develop top-tier talent, sending players to major league teams across the country. The organization is proud to have played a part in Cristino's journey to the Yankees and looks forward to watching his continued progression toward the big leagues.

