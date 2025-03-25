Bird Dawgs Announce Name of Team Mascot

March 25, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release







KINSTON, North Carolina - The Down East Bird Dawgs, along with the Frontier League, an MLB Partner League, are thrilled to announce the name of the team's mascot after a vote that was open to fans and the public! [A stuffed animal wearing a hat AI-generated content may be incorrect.] With over 1,000 individual votes during the naming contest for the Bird Dawgs new mascot, a clear winner emerged. Meet Rowdy, the name of the Bird Dawgs team mascot! The name received over 17% of the vote, which had over 100 different names submitted during the ten-day voting period.

"The suspense has been driving us crazy in the Front Office," said Kristopher Dumschat, Director of Marketing, Promotions & Fan Experience. "We wanted our fans and the community to be involved in the naming of our mascot as we begin a new chapter of baseball in Kinston and the Carolina's this season. The name Rowdy is everything we could have asked for - it's a fun name that we believe our fans will embrace with excitement!"

Rowdy now has a seat in mascot history for teams that played at Historic Grainger Stadium. Previous mascots included Tom E. Hawk and Scout for the Kinston Indians and Dewd with the former Wood Ducks.

The Bird Dawgs inaugural season opener is set for Friday, May 9, 2025 with first pitch at 7:00PM. The team has also scheduled an exhibition game for Monday, May 5, 2025 against the Lenoir Community College Lancers, with first pitch at 6:00PM.

