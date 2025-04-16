Fill It Up, Regular Miners Go Full-Service with Jersey-Inspired Alter Ego Nights to Support Local Child with Critical Illness

Augusta, NJ - Pull up, put your car in park, and let us handle the rest. This summer, the Sussex County Miners are going full Jersey with their all-new alter ego: the Fill It Up Regulars-a loud, proud, high-octane tribute to the only state where drivers haven't had to pump their gas since 1949. The Miners will embrace that classic Garden State energy with custom gas station-inspired alternate-identity uniforms, classic car shows, and exciting themed game nights.

The Miners play four special Alter Ego Nights this season at Skylands Stadium. Tickets are available at scminers.com.

Friday, May 23: Opening Day of the Tank-featuring the first classic car show and baseball

Friday, June 27: Fuel Up Friday-see more chrome, more classics, and more baseball

Friday, July 18: Motor Oil Madness-check out more vintage rides and high-octane baseball

Saturday, August 30: Full-Service Finale-enjoy the final classic car show, baseball, and a fireworks spectacular.

But this series isn't just about nostalgia and muscle cars-it's about community. As part of the Miners' Community First Initiative, the Fill It Up Regulars campaign will support Blakely Boyle, a brave 4-year-old from Sparta battling T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma. All proceeds from the jersey auctions and related fundraising efforts will go directly to Blakely and her family as they fight this terrible disease. In the coming weeks, the Miners will share more on Blakely's story and how fans can help.

Each alter ego game will feature a pregame classic car show thanks to our friends at K&A Towing and Recovery in Wantage, NJ, plenty of throwback flair, and opportunities to bid on the game-worn Fill It Up Regulars jerseys. Bidding opens at each themed night and wraps up during the August 30 finale-with winning fans rolling home with a one-of-a-kind jersey and the knowledge they've fueled a cause that truly matters.

"We're taking Jersey pride and turning it into something powerful," said Miners General Manager Vincent Sangemino. "This is about celebrating our roots and rallying around a local family that could use all our love and support. The Miners' goal is to make an impact on and off the field, and we encourage fans to join us in helping Blakely fight against cancer."

So fire up your iconic Mustang, classic Corolla, retro Caravan, or vintage Vista Cruiser, and head down Route 15 to Skylands Stadium on the Miners' Alter Ego Nights. Because in New Jersey, we don't pump gas; we pump up the community!

Full service. Full spirit. Full Jersey. Fill it up, regular.

Fill It Up Regulars merchandise will soon be available at the Miners Company Store in Skylands Stadium. Fans are encouraged to visit scminers.com and the team's social media accounts for the latest details about alter ego swag, games, promotions, theme nights, and other news. For information about tickets, group packages, sponsorship opportunities, field rental, or event booking, please email the Miners at contact@scminers.com or call (973) 383-7644.

