Crushers Sign Former Rockies Farmhand Dylan Spain and University of Kansas OF Caleb Upshaw

April 16, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers have signed RHP Dylan Spain and OF Caleb Upshaw to contracts just ahead of the 2025 season.

Dylan Spain is a 6'6", 205lb right-handed pitcher who was selected in the 10th round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Atlanta Braves out of the University of Hawaii at Hilo. Spain spent his collegiate career as a starting pitcher, then transferred to the bullpen across three levels of the Braves' system in 2021. In 2023 he was traded into the Colorado Rockies organization one-for-one for major leaguer Sam Hilliard. Double-A Hartford was his main stop where he appeared in 30 games with a 6.97 ERA. He has great command of his pitches and doesn't surrender many walks, which his 2.4 BB/9 in the minor leagues supports.

Spain features a low to mid-90's fastball with lots of arm-side run thanks to his lanky frame, which he uses to his advantage on the mound. He also features a cutter type of fastball that runs inside to left-handed hitters that he likes to work at the top of the zone to get swings and misses. The Driveline product has experience in closing roles at the minor league level and could provide a back end of the bullpen option for the Crushers in 2025.

Caleb Upshaw, 26, is a 6'2", 215lb graduate from the University of Kansas. Now 26, Upshaw began his collegiate career at Eastern Kentucky University where he hit .333 with 12 home runs and 57 RBI in his 61 games, being named All-Ohio Valley Conference first team in 2021. In 2022 he transferred into the Big 12 and his production was maintained. He slashed .292/.345/.552 with 10 doubles, 2 triples, and 12 home runs on his way to an All-Big 12 conference honorable mention.

Upshaw played in 22 games with the Frederick Keys in the MLB Draft League in 2022, posting an .802 OPS. His strong lower body leads to effortless power at the plate and when he gets hot, he is hard to stop at the plate. In a 29 game stretch in 2022, Upshaw hit .375 to end the season and moved into the top-10 in the Big 12 in home runs for the year. His primary position in college was right field, but he has experience at all three outfield spots and gives Skipper Jared Lemieux another solid outfield resource to pull from as the 2025 season draws near.

