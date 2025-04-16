Mississippi Mud Monsters & D-BAT Pearl Team up for Field of Dreams Program

April 16, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters and D-BAT Pearl are teaming up to turn game night into a dream night for youth baseball and softball players across Central Mississippi.

Through the new D-BAT Field of Dreams program, local teams will get the chance to take the field with the Mud Monsters during the national anthem - fully suited up, in front of a roaring crowd, under the lights at Trustmark Park. It's a swampy, star-studded walk onto the diamond that kids (and their families) won't soon forget.

But the fun doesn't stop there. D-BAT Pearl will also sponsor the Mud Monsters Starting Lineups - giving fans a first look at that night's monster mashers before every home game and across social media all season long.

"This is the good stuff," said Macy Worstell, Marketing Manager for the Mud Monsters. "It's what makes minor league baseball so special. We get to create moments that matter - and this one's going to stick with these kids for the rest of their lives.

Teams interested in participating in the D-BAT Field of Dreams can call the Mud Monsters front office at 601-664-7600. Spots are limited - and trust us, Fish loves company.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from April 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.