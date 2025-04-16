Wild Things Add Former Marlins Farmhand Brett Roberts

April 16, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have continued to bolster their roster ahead of spring training starting next week by signing utilityman Brett Roberts, who comes off three years in the Miami Marlins' farm system, and to independent baseball for the first time.

Roberts was a 16th Round pick in the 2022 MLB Amateur Draft by the Miami Marlins after spending his final collegiate season at Florida State University. He went on to play in the Marlins system for the next three seasons and got as far as High-A Beloit (2024). Last season he appeared in 49 games total, 40 of which were with Beloit. He saw five games of action for Class A Jupiter and four with the FCL Marlins, one of the team's rookie affiliates.

In 2024, Roberts slashed .214/.278/.330 with five doubles, two triples and four home runs in 182 at bats. He stole six of seven bases he tried to swipe. The smaller year in terms of appearances on the field followed a very solid 2023 season that saw Roberts appear in 91 games for the Jupiter Hammerheads (Class A). He slashed .273/.317/.387 that season with 16 doubles, four triples, five homers and 45 RBI. He also stole 20 bases in 2023 and scored 58 times.

After being drafted in 2022, he appeared in 13 games for the FCL Marlins and was 11-for-43 at the dish with seven runs scored, three homers and nine RBI.

At Florida State in 2022, Roberts slashed .300/.373/.461 with 18 doubles, five homers and 25 RBI to go along with 39 runs scored in 58 games for the Seminoles. He played at Tennessee Tech before that and was 2021 Second Team All-OVC, 2020 Freshman All-American (Collegiate Baseball) and a 2020 All-Freshman OVC selection there. The Atlanta, Georgia native hit .343 with a .375 OBP and a .490 slugging percentage in 2021 at Tennessee Tech. He drove in 39 runs, clubbed 13 doubles and hit five homers that season after playing in 15 games in the shortened 2020 season. He sported a slash line of .290/.371/.516 in 70 plate appearances that season with four homers and 13 RBI.

He hit .305/.345/.427 in 27 games in the Cape Cod League in the summer of 2021, a slash line that went along with four doubles, two home runs and 17 RBI. Roberts played his high school ball at North Atlanta High and was All-Region 7 6A Team as a junior and a senior.

Roberts and the rest of the Wild Things report next week for camp. The first day of practice in the Frontier League is scheduled for Thursday, April 24.

