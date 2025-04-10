Lake Erie Crushers Unveil 2025 Promotional Schedule: Tickets on Sale Tomorrow

April 10, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers are thrilled to unveil a 2025 Promotional Schedule packed with can't-miss giveaways, exciting theme nights, and unforgettable ballpark experiences. Every game at Lake Erie Crushers Stadium is designed to deliver more than just baseball. From the first pitch to the final out, the Crushers are ready to make every night at the ballpark an experience you won't want to miss - filled with Outrageous Fun.

Swing into the season on Opening Night, May 13 at 7:05 PM, as the Crushers take on the Florence Y'alls with our special Four (4) for $44 deal presented by Achieve Credit Union - including four (4) tickets, four (4) hot dogs, and four (4) 12-ounce sodas, all for just $44.

Every Tuesday at Lake Erie Crushers Stadium, enjoy $2 select concessions presented by Sahlen's! Choose from a small pretzel, popcorn, hot dog, or fountain soda-all just $2 each. Nothing pairs better than a cold beer and a baseball game! Join us every Thursday for our fan-favorite Thirsty Thursday promotion.

Love fireworks? We've got you covered! This season at Lake Erie Crushers Stadium, we're lighting up the sky with nineteen fireworks nights - yes, you heard that right - alongside an incredible lineup of theme nights. Highlights include Rock the Sky on May 17, Eras Night: Crushers Version on May 30, Military Appreciation Night on June 27, and the annual favorite fireworks show of the year, "Red, White and Boom" presented by the City of Avon, on July 3.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 7, when the Crushers will host 80's Night presented by Echo Health. Fans can also enjoy Faith and Family Night before the game, featuring a special faith-focused player panel sharing their stories prior to first pitch. Stay after the game for our largest firework show themed to Billy Joel-themed, capped off with our first-ever Drone Show.

The giveaways this season offer even more reasons to head to the ballpark. On Opening Night, May 13, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Lake Erie Crushers Magnet Schedule, presented by PressureWays Power Cleaning. On Friday, June 6, the first 1,000 kids will take home a Crushers Coloring Book, presented by Lorain County Metro Parks, as we celebrate School's Out: Kids Take Over Night. On Friday, June 28, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Crushers Tumbler, presented by Biggby Coffee. On Sunday, July 27, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Crushers Trading Card Set, presented by Momma Tried Sports Cards. On Thursday, August 22, the Crushers will celebrate fans on Fan Appreciation Night with a special giveaway - a Crushers Baseball Cap, presented by Lorain County Community College. It's our way of saying thank you for your incredible support all season long.

Make Sundays your family's favorite day at the ballpark with Sunday at the Park presented by Main Event! Every Sunday, kids ages 12 and under eat free, can play catch on the field, run the bases after the game, and get autographs from all their favorite Crushers players.

That's just a glimpse of what's coming this season at Lake Erie Crushers Stadium. To view the full promotional schedule, visit lakeeriecrushers.com.

Additional promotions will be announced throughout the season on our website and social media channels, so be sure to follow the Lake Erie Crushers on Instagram, Facebook, and X @LECrushers.

We can't wait to see you on Opening Night, May 13 at Lake Erie Crushers Stadium. First pitch is at 7:05 PM!

____________________________________________________________________________

The Crushers will kick off the 2025 season on the road on May 8 against the New York Boulders before returning to Crushers Stadium for the home opener on Tuesday, May 13, against the Florence Y'alls.

Flexible 2025 Crushers ticket memberships are now on sale, giving fans the best experience on their terms and schedule. Plans start at $40 and include a priority selection of games, no ticket service fees, and the option of subscription-based payment plans. Fans can view more information at www.LakeErieCrushers.com.

Whether it's a birthday celebration, youth sports night, corporate event, or family reunion, group outings with the Crushers offer great fan experiences and benefits, including reserved seating and special perks. Visit www.LakeErieCrushers.com/groups or call (440) 934-3636 for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from April 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.