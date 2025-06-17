Like Clockwork: Escobar Shoves, Crushers Stifle Jackals

June 17, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Paterson, NJ - Anthony Escobar once again led the Lake Erie Crushers (17-15) to a victory thanks to another exquisite pitching performance. He set the tone for the series on Tuesday in the opener against the New Jersey Jackals (11-22), a 5-0 shutout win.

Jared Lemieux shifted the lineup around to open the new week, and it worked quite well early on. DH Vincent Byrd Jr. in the eight spot in the order smoked an RBI double in the 2nd to open the scoring.

In the 4th, 2B Davie Morgan beat out an infield single that drove in a run, then Byrd lofted a sacrifice fly a batter later. Then, RF Sam Franco tagged his second single of the night to drive in a run in the 6th to give Lake Erie a 4-0 lead.

Meanwhile, the Jackals had no answers for RHP Anthony Escobar. But, in their defense, few teams have been able to figure him out in 2025. Escobar entered the game with an 0.97 ERA. His ERA now rests at 0.82. He went 6 2/3 innings, gave up just three hits, and struck out six batters in the fourth quality start in his last five appearances.

RHP Brandyn Sittinger relieved Escobar in the 7th and tossed 2 1/3 perfect innings with three strikeouts of his own. C Alfredo Gonzalez added the final tally for Lake Erie in the 9th with an RBI double, but by then the game was already determined.

It was the fifth shutout Lake Erie pitching logged in 2025. Anthony Escobar (5-0) got yet another win for his exceptional effort in the 5-0 win. New Jersey LHP Francis Ferguson (1-1) was handed the loss despite six solid innings.

The series with the Jackals resumes tomorrow - same place, same time - 6:35pm ET first pitch with Ethan Smith getting the ball for Lake Erie. The Crushers will return home Thursday, June 26th against the Washington Wild Things. Get tickets online at lakeeriecrushers.com.

Can't join us at the ballpark? You can stream Crushers games home and away in 2025 on the brand new Frontier League streaming partner, HomeTeam Network or watch live on local television on Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN) in the Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati markets!







Frontier League Stories from June 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.