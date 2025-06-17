Boomers Drop Slugfest to Gateway

June 17, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SAUGET, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers were unable to slug past the Gateway Grizzlies, dropping a 13-10 decision on the road in the opener of a mid-week series on Tuesday night.

The Boomers built a 4-0 lead in the game in the first two innings. Anthony Calarco doubled home a run in the top of the first to open the scoring. Andrew Sojka singled home a run in the second and Calarco added a two-run single in the inning. Gateway responded by plating nine runs in the bottom of the inning and kept the Boomers at bay the rest of the way. Schaumburg pulled within 9-8 and 11-10 but stranded 11 on base.

Will Prater reached base four times and finished with three hits. Sojka, Calarco and Christian Fedko all tallied two hits in the loss. Sojka drove home four and Calarco finished with three RBIs. All nine members of the lineup reached base. The Boomers drew 10 walks but struck out 12 times. Quinlan Wiley suffered the loss on the mound. Deretd Parra struck out four in 1.2 innings of work.

The Boomers (22-12) continue the series on Wednesday night at 6:30pm. RHP Derek Salata (2-3, 5.10) is slated to start for the Boomers against LHP Claudio Galva (2-0, 1.53). The Boomers return home for more fun on Sunday. The fun of the 2025 season is just getting started. Tickets for all home games this summer are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.







Frontier League Stories from June 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.