Frontier League, HomeTeam Network Announce Multi-Year Streaming Partnership

April 10, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa, ON - The Frontier League, the largest and longest-running MLB Partner League, announced a multi-year partnership with HomeTeam Network (HTN) to deliver professional broadcast coverage for all league games. Starting with the 2025 season, every pitch of every game will be streamed exclusively on the newly created Frontier League Network (FLN), powered by HTN.

Through this partnership, fans will have unprecedented access to Frontier League action with live and on-demand streaming available across multiple platforms, including mobile phones, computers, and tablets at www.frontierleaguetv.com and streaming devices such as Roku. Each stadium will be equipped with a five-camera set-up to maximize coverage, and each broadcast will feature live announcer feeds and high-quality graphic packages.

"This is a landmark moment for the Frontier League and its fans," said Matt Shepardson, Deputy Commissioner of the Frontier League. "Our partnership with HomeTeam Network ensures that every game is professionally broadcast with leading-edge technology, significantly enhancing the viewing experience for our passionate fan base. The Frontier League Network will expand our reach, create new engagement opportunities, and showcase the incredible talent in our league like never before."

HomeTeam Network provides advanced production capabilities designed to deliver high-quality broadcasts at scale. The company has streamed thousands of events across professional, collegiate, and amateur sports.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Frontier League and launch the Frontier League Network," said Tanner Goetz, Co-Founder of HomeTeam Network. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission of making professional-quality sports streaming widely accessible. The Frontier League is an exceptional organization with a dedicated fan base, and we look forward to delivering a best-in-class broadcast experience for every team and every game."

2025 Frontier League subscriptions are now on sale, with special promotional pricing to celebrate the new partnership. Subscription plan options include daily, monthly, and full-season plans. Prices and special offers are as follows:

All-Access Daily Package: $9.99 + tax

All-Access Monthly Package: $19.99 + tax

All-Access Annual Package: $74.95 + tax (includes all league games and playoffs)

Early bird offer: Take advantage of a 20% discount on season subscriptions from April 9 to May 8 with promo code: FLEARLYBIRD2025

With a rich history of producing Major League Baseball talent, the Frontier League has been a staple of independent professional baseball for more than 30 years, featuring 18 teams across the US and Canada. The 2025 season is set to begin on May 8, 2025, and with the launch of the Frontier League Network, fans will have unparalleled access to every moment of the action.

The Ottawa Titans begin the 2025 season on the road versus the Down East Bird Dawgs on Friday, May 9 at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, North Carolina. The 2025 Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. against the New Jersey Jackals at Ottawa Stadium.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2025 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and Nine-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

