Reagan's Eight-Inning Shutout Propels Series Win over Boulders

June 12, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

AUGUSTA, NJ - After a seven-run sixth inning in last night's win, the Sussex County Miners (22-8) sparked another mid-game surge, bringing five runners across the plate in the fourth inning of tonight's contest. Sussex County's 10-1 series-clinching win over the New York Boulders (14-14) extended its East Division lead to seven games.

Miners left-handed pitcher Mike Reagan (pictured above) delivered eight scoreless innings, striking out eight Boulders for the win. The 6-foot, 190-pound southpaw improved to a 4-0 record and now boasts the second-highest punchout total in the Frontier League with 38. Reagan also surpassed Michael Suk for second place on the franchise's all-time innings pitched mark.

Sussex County third baseman Hunter D'Amato opened the scoring in the third frame with a sacrifice fly to left field. Miners catcher Keenan O'Brien, center fielder Dom Johnson, and D'Amato all plated an RBI amidst the fourth inning, stretching Sussex County's lead to 5-0.

Miners right fielder Alec Sayre hit a solo home run down the left field line for his first homer of the season. Sussex County's recent addition, second baseman Abdel Guadalupe, built on the two-for-three performance in his debut last night, driving in a run tonight. Guadalupe is batting a scorching .571 through his first two games in the black, gold, and white. The Miners led 8-0 through five innings.

In the sixth, Sussex County made it four consecutive frames with a run, putting up another two-run inning. Miners first baseman Mahki Backstrom hit his team-leading fourth homer of the season with a two-run blast to dead center.

New York infielder Ryan McCoy grounded into a fielder's choice, bringing in the lone run for the Boulders in the eighth inning. Sussex County right-handed reliever Dan Kiritsis shut the door in the ninth frame, allowing one walk and no hits.

The Miners welcome the Frontier League's best Québec Capitales (25-5) for a three-game series at Skylands Stadium. Friday night baseball is on deck with first pitch set for 7:05 PM.







