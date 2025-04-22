5th Annual Three Rivers Celebrity Softball Game Set for July 14, 2025

April 22, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - After another successful Three Rivers Celebrity Softball Game in 2024, the Wild Things, The Heyward House, Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward and The Coury Firm have teamed up for the fifth installment of the game, coming Monday, July 14 to EQT Park. The 5th Annual Three Rivers Celebrity Softball Game, presented by The Coury Firm, will benefit The Heyward House: the Cameron Heyward Foundation.

This year, it's Monday Night Celebrity Softball!

"The event has become a great annual tradition for fans to interact with their favorite athletes and celebrities in a different way," said Wild Things president and general manager Tony Buccilli. "Cam continues to do so much good work on and off the field, and we love the opportunity to further the advancement of The Heyward House."

Audacy and its family of radio stations in the Pittsburgh area will again be a media partner for the event while 93.7 The Fan morning show co-host and Pitt All-American Dorin Dickerson will host the event.

The game will begin at 7:05 p.m. that evening with the matchup once again Team Offense versus Team Defense. Tickets for the event are $15 to sit anywhere in the EQT Park seating bowl. Guest players will be announced periodically on the Wild Things' social media platforms, and you'll find a list of participants on the Wild Things' website version of this story as well. There are no plans this year for a Wild Things-sponsored tailgate in the parking lot or a Kids Fest, but tailgating is permitted in the parking lots prior to the game. The time of parking lots opening will be announced later.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from April 22, 2025

5th Annual Three Rivers Celebrity Softball Game Set for July 14, 2025 - Washington Wild Things

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.